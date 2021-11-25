Colleges have been recognised for becoming leaders in certain fields and helping learners find jobs

Five colleges in England have been recognised by the Queen for demonstrating excellence and innovation and benefitting the wider world.

Chichester College Group, Exeter College, Grimsby Institute of Higher and Further Education, The Manchester College, and Warwickshire College have all won Queen’s Anniversary Prizes for Higher and Further Education 2020/2022.

The awards are the highest national honour available to universities and FE colleges across the UK and this year includes the highest number of FE recipients since the scheme began in 1994.

Chichester College Group was awarded for being a recognised national and international leader in craft skills. Chief executive Andrew Green called the award an “incredible honour” of which they are “exceptionally proud”.

The Queen grants the awards every two years, but entries are assessed by the Royal Anniversary Trust charity and recommendations for winners are made on the prime minister’s advice.

Exeter College has been awarded for an “outstanding” track record in digital skills, with principal John Laramy calling the award “the result of a lot of hard work,” and he thanked “everyone that has contributed”.

Becoming a national leader in digital curriculum and learning innovation, as well as delivering skills in a region where jobs are at “special risk”, won Grimsby Institute its award.

Chief executive of parent college group TEC Partnership Gill Alton said: “This award is a wonderful tribute to our staff and the exceptional work taking place here.”

Manchester principal Lisa O’Loughlin said the college, part of the LTE Group, is “proud and honoured” to receive the prize for its “exceptional range of partnerships” delivering on a “mission to improve young people’s aspirations and support social mobility with career-oriented training”.

Warwickshire College won its prize for being a “leading provider of engineering apprenticeships in the Midlands,” with WCG (Warwickshire College Group) chief executive Angela Joyce calling this “very proud moment” the “culmination of more than 25 years of tireless work to establish WCG as a leader in the delivery of engineering training”.

Other award winners include 15 universities and South West College in Northern Ireland.

Royal Anniversary Trust chair Damon Buffini said the colleges and universities being honoured “are testament to the rich and impactful work being done at our educational institutions day in, day out”.