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12 June 2026

The professionalisation of cheating should alarm every awarding body

Impersonation fraud is no longer confined to small local networks. Organised online services now openly advertise professional exam-takers, identity fraud and assessment guarantees to clients around the world
Niamh Pierce Guest Contributor

Head of research at the Assessment Security Research Group

4 min read
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Impersonation and exam fraud is not new. As long as there have been candidates willing to cheat, there have been those with the knowledge and skills prepared to sit assessments on their behalf, usually in exchange for payment.

This form of cheating has typically been associated with small local networks operating through personal contacts or word of mouth.

What was once a localised and limited form of cheating has developed into a global online marketplace offering sophisticated impersonation services to paying clients.

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