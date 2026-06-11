Impersonation and exam fraud is not new. As long as there have been candidates willing to cheat, there have been those with the knowledge and skills prepared to sit assessments on their behalf, usually in exchange for payment.

This form of cheating has typically been associated with small local networks operating through personal contacts or word of mouth.

What was once a localised and limited form of cheating has developed into a global online marketplace offering sophisticated impersonation services to paying clients.