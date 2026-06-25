The problem with EDI-deology in education

College leaders are alarmed by criticisms of equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI), most recently set out by Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farage, who wants to ban public bodies (including colleges) from engaging in or promoting EDI (also known as DEI) policies.

But it is time to rethink this agenda. The general public is already shifting in its stance. Recent research shows a modest majority still support EDI, but the numbers have fallen dramatically in a year.

Pollsters find that policies such as flexible working, inclusion training and blind recruitment are popular, but only 19 per cent want EDI to go further, while 36 per cent say it has gone too far.