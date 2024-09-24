Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
Colleges

The benefits of rebranding – and how to maximise them for your college

Duncan Adams

Strategic adviser, DJA Advisory Ltd

24 Sep 2024, 5:00

facebook linkedin
See discussion

As the new academic year starts, so does the new student recruitment cycle in the never-ending world of FE marketing and admissions. Before you know it you’ll be at that first open event and your marketing team will be knee-deep in roll-up banners.

Busy as the start of the academic year is, it’s also the perfect time to review how your college is seen and perceived externally through your name and brand identity – because if you decide it needs some work, now really is the time to start.

Brand development in FE, given the wide range of markets, can take a full academic year from start to rollout, and the only realistic time to launch a new brand is the start of a new academic year.

But how do you decide if you need to undertake a rebrand? Ofsted are not going to tell you, and even if they did I’m not sure they’re a good representation of your various target markets, to be honest.

It’s hard to be objective about this sometimes, so start by asking those around you: students, your marketing team, other staff, governors, friendly employers and a couple of external stakeholders.

Ask them what they think of your brand and what your brand identity says about your college and your place in the market. Encourage them to be honest, really listen and be prepared to not necessarily like the answers.

If after this you conclude you do need to take a fresh look at your branding, get going and fast. Decide if you’re going to need external support. I’d wholly encourage this for creative work, if not also the project management and engagement work.

I’ve led on rebrand exercises for a host of other not-for-profits and for four FE colleges, most recently at Brooklands Technical College. Based on that experience, here are three stages I’d recommend to get the best results and give your marketing team a fighting chance of hitting those challenging recruitment targets.

The Listen Phase

This is arguably the most important phase, because a new brand identity needs to truly represent your college and resonate with your audiences.

Coming up with an amazing-looking solution that has no connection or relevance just isn’t going to work, so you really need to undertake a comprehensive piece of engagement work with as many stakeholders as possible – students, staff, employers and community stakeholders.

Ask them what they think of the college, what your unique traits or selling points are and how they think you should be best represented visually.

Summarise the themes identified and agree a direction for the creative team to explore, not forgetting that you operate in multiple markets.

The Create Phase

Share with your creative team the themes identified in your Listen Phase and let them get to work. The best creative teams will come back with a whole host of ideas – some of which you (hopefully!) will have never considered before.

Market-test the various creative options on a small selection of key stakeholders. However, remember that too many cooks spoil the broth.

Finally, decide on a chosen route and let the creatives finalise the design process while your marketing team plan the rollout. Changes need to take place at the start of the recruitment year, else you risk having a very confused set of applicants mid-year.

The Rollout Phase

Don’t underestimate how detailed this part can be; this is where your marketing team will come into their own. Consider website changes, social channels, uniform, lanyards and ID cards, stationery, vehicle graphics, advertising templates, email signatures and much more.

Decide on a launch day. At Brooklands, we went for the first day of term and it worked really well thanks to the outstanding work of the creative agency and the in-house marketing team. New students felt privileged to be the first students under the new look and the new recruitment year has started with a bang.

A new brand identity can do so much more than refresh your marketing and how you’re seen. It’s a great way to bring your staff together and symbolise a new era or strategic direction.

It’s a big job, but don’t be afraid to consider it.

Latest education roles from

2ic MFL (French)

2ic MFL (French)

Harris Academy Bermondsey

View job
Teaching Assistant: EYFS

Teaching Assistant: EYFS

Harris Primary Academy Haling Park

View job
Senior Science Technician

Senior Science Technician

Harris Academy Riverside

View job
Examination Manager

Examination Manager

Harris Academy Chobham

View job
Teaching Assistant: EYFS

Teaching Assistant: EYFS

Harris Primary Academy East Dulwich

View job
Senior Cover Supervisor

Senior Cover Supervisor

Harris Academy Rainham

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

#GE2024: Listen now as Let’s Go Further outlines the FE and skills priorities facing our new government

The Skills and Education Group podcast, Let’s Go Further, aims to challenge the way we all think about skills...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, colleges and schools can be confident that learners...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Why we’re backing our UK skills champions (and why you should too)

This August, teams from over 200 nations will gather to compete in the sticky heat of the Paris summer...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Is your organisation prepared for a major incident?

We live in an unpredictable world where an unforeseen incident or environmental event could disrupt a Further Education (FE)...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Colleges

Merging London college appoints new principal

Date for merger with the country’s only ‘inadequate’ sixth form college also revealed

Anviksha Patel

Colleges

College’s out-of-court deal ends legal fight

Terms of the settlement remain unknown

Josh Mellor

Colleges

Search begins for college social action champions

Nominations for second Good for Me Good for FE awards now open

FE Week Reporter

Colleges, Pay, Strikes

Strike ballot to launch for sixth form college teachers after pay snub

Ministers have extended the 5.5% school teacher pay award to sixth form colleges, but only those that have academised

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *