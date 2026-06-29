Teen jailed for nearly four years over Stafford College bomb threats

A teenager who threatened to blow up Stafford College with homemade explosives has been jailed.

Jagger Strang, 18, was sentenced today in Birmingham Crown Court after pleading guilty last month to seven offences including making threats to kill his classmates, possession of an explosive substance and possession of information likely to be used for terrorist purposes.

Justice Wall handed him a sentence of three years and 11 months in a young offender institution, reports said.

Authorities were alerted last September after Strang, who was 17 at the time, told fellow college students that he had access to weapons that could blow up the college.

Officers at Staffordshire Police arrested him on the same day and uncovered “black powder/gunpowder” and thermite, a pyrotechnic that burns at 2,200 degrees celsius and can melt steel.

They also found a blow pipe, which can be used to direct air or gas onto a flame to increase heat, and containers filled with powdered aluminium, activated charcoal, copper oxide, iron oxide and magnesium ribbon.

Police also found a manifesto, internet searches release to “notorious mass killers”, including the 2024 Southport killings, and YouTube tutorials on how to make gunpowder and improvised detonators.

“You wanted to be like the serial killers,” Justice Wall said in his sentencing remarks, the BBC reported.

“At the same time, you developed an unhealthy interest in explosives. You acquired the chemicals necessary to make gunpowder and thermite, and you made them.”

Strang has been in custody since his arrest. He had pleaded guilty seven charges as his trial was due to start in May.

Detective Inspector Dave Rowlands of Staffordshire Police said: “This was an extremely concerning case involving a teenager with a clear and troubling fixation on violence. The threats he made caused genuine fear among students and staff.

“Thanks to the vigilance of the college community and the swift response from Staffordshire Police, we were able to intervene quickly and prevent any potential harm.”