Skip to content
8 May 2026

Bedroom gunpowder teen admits threats to bomb college

Police discovered chemicals including thermite after students raised the alarm

Josh Mellor

More from this author
3 min read
|
Jaggar Strang

See comments

Listen to this story

Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article.

1.0x

Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice.

0:00 0:00

A teenager who threatened to blow up his college with homemade explosives and kill fellow students pleaded guilty to charges this week.

Police raided the home of Jaggar Strang, 18, in September after students told a safeguarding officer he had threatened to bomb Stafford College using gunpowder.

Officers uncovered a “black powder/gunpowder” and thermite, a pyrotechnic that burns at 2,200 degrees celsius and can melt steel.

Staffordshire Police said officers also found “concerning material” on his phone including a manifesto, internet searches relating to “notorious mass killers”, and data showing he had watched YouTube tutorials on how to make gunpowder and improvised detonators.

They also found a blow pipe, which can be used to direct air or gas onto a flame to increase heat, and containers filled with powdered aluminium, activated charcoal, copper oxide, iron oxide and magnesium ribbon.

On Wednesday as his trial at Leicester Crown Court was due to start, Strang pleaded guilty to charges including possession of an explosive substance, possession of information likely to be useful for terrorist purposes, and making a threat to kill his peers at college.

He also admitted threatening to destroy or damage property, and possession of a prohibited weapon in a private place.

Substances found by police while searching the home of Strang

ITV News reported that prosecutors accepted his last-minute guilty pleas on the basis that he had “no intention to build a bomb”.

He has been in custody since his arrest in September and is due to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on June 29.

Evidence released by the police after his guilty pleas suggests officers also received reports of the teenager sharing videos of cats being tortured.

Staffordshire Police Detective Inspector Dave Rowlands said: “This was a deeply concerning case involving threats that understandably caused significant alarm to the students that Strang talked to and staff at the college.

“Thanks to the vigilance of the college’s students and staff and the swift actions of our officers, we were able to intervene quickly and prevent any potential harm.”

Craig Hodgson, principal of Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG), said the safety and wellbeing of students and staff is “our absolute priority”.

He added: “We worked closely with Staffordshire Police to ensure these concerns were escalated swiftly and effectively, following our established safeguarding and Prevent protocols.

“We take any threat to our college community with the utmost seriousness, and I wish to express my sincere thanks to the students who first raised the alarm and to the staff who acted with immediate professionalism.

“The swift intervention allowed the authorities to take immediate action, and we are thankful for the prompt, professional response from Staffordshire Police”.

NSCG is an FE college group with campuses in Newcastle-under-Lyme and Stafford.

At the time of its Ofsted inspection in October 2024, which resulted in an ‘outstanding’ grade for overall effectiveness, the college had more than 6,000 learners aged 16 to 18, around 1,000 apprentices and 535 adult students.

WATCH: Stang’s arrest footage from police cam

Share

Explore more on these topics

Colleges

1 Comment

  1. Matt

    We won’t be seeing politicians lining up this time to excuse the actions of this young man though, because he is English, male and white. They will therefore throw the book at him. I will pray for him.

More from this topic

Cheating now worst in functional skills exams

English and maths qualifications become abuse hotbed while AI is increasingly used for malpractice
14h | Assessment

This isn’t just a funding gap, it’s a planning crisis

A paltry increase in the 16-19 funding rate has exposed the growing gap between government ambition and ...
7d | Colleges

Recent articles in news

Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

ITPs squeezed out by pre-devolution pilot
13h | Adult education

Cheating now worst in functional skills exams
14h | Assessment

No time or money for overseas activity, say colleges
11h | Skills reform
Early Access

Member early access content

Scheme digs foundations to woo builders into FE
14h

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Principal of City of Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College
2 Apr 2026 Potteries Educational Trust

Chief Operating Officer
2 Apr 2026 Leo Academy Trust

Chief Financial Officer – New College Swindon
2 Apr 2026 FEA

Finance Manager – Waltham Forest College
1 Apr 2026 FEA

Sponsored

Browse more news

Unions win planning time for sixth form teachers

18h | FE workforce

Staff to strike at UK’s biggest exam board

13h | Assessment

Date set for expanding free teacher vacancy site to FE

1d | FE workforce

Windsor college staff storm out over pay – again

2d | FE workforce

New bonus scheme fuels resentment among FE teachers

6d | FE workforce