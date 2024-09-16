The National Police Chiefs’ Council has declared violence against women a national emergency in England and Wales, describing it as an “epidemic” and a “national threat to public safety”. This comes as online and offline misogyny increasingly infiltrate our classrooms. So what can we do about it?

The matter is clearly urgent. The first-ever Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) national policing statement reveals the staggering reality that an estimated 2 million women have fallen victim to offences such as stalking, harassment, sexual assault and domestic abuse.

Meanwhile, an estimated 10 per cent of all violence against women and girls occurs online. (It is likely much more, due to current recording practices).

Sexism behind the screen

FE Week readers will no doubt be familiar with Andrew Tate, who affirms that he is “absolutely a misogynist”, calls women “intrinsically lazy” and claims there is “no such thing as an independent female”.

UK authorities have singled him out for his role in spreading misogyny among boys and young men, but ‘influencers’ like him are just one of the causes of this online radicalisation of men.

The rise of the incel subculture has become an echo chamber where individuals blame their problems on women, promote hateful ideology and even encourage violence and terrorism. A small but growing number of violent attacks are attributed to this group.

Infiltrating classrooms

As smartphone usage rises, young people are exposed to damaging beliefs and behaviours earlier than ever. These formative experiences can have a lasting effect on their later adolescence and – if unchallenged – their adulthood.

Educators are already observing a shift. According to research from Feminista, 64 per cent of teachers hear misogynistic language weekly, and the issue extends beyond verbal harassment. Almost one in three teachers witness sexual harassment on at least a weekly basis.

While the research focuses on secondary schools, this alarming trend continues to further and higher education. Government inquiries reveal that sexist and misogynistic behaviours tend to intensify and manifest in more severe forms later, resulting in an increase in incidents of sexual harassment, assault and gender-based discrimination at colleges (and universities).

For all these reasons, we must address these issues early. School age would be best, but further education institutions can and must prevent the normalisation of such behaviours.

Newcastle College has received national attention for its efforts to combat sexism and misogyny among young people, appearing on BBC radio to explain the specialist training our staff receive on these issues and how we work collaboratively to tackle them. Here’s what every college should be doing.

Safe learning environments

Schools and colleges should be safe spaces where all students can learn and thrive without fear of harassment or discrimination.

We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behaviour, creating an environment where those who are targeted feel safe to come forward and report perpetrators. Then, we intervene.

Teacher training and support

Providing teachers with the necessary training and support to recognise and challenge sexism and misogyny can have a significant impact.

We have enlisted the support of external organisations including Beyond Equality to tutor students and staff alike about the dangers of sexism and misogyny, and many of our staff members have completed ‘active bystander’ training.

Comprehensive sex education

Conversations about consent, respect and healthy relationships happen in primary and secondary schools, so these are not new topics to our learners. But we cannot afford to cede ground in FE, at an age when they are gaining more access to external influences and are more likely to act.

We do this largely through tutorials exploring these issues as hot topics that allow our trained tutors to encourage debate and critical thinking.

Parental and community involvement

Addressing misogyny in education settings requires a collaborative effort involving parents, educators, and the wider community. Encouraging open conversations about gender equality at home and within the community can reinforce the values we aim to impart.

Misogyny may be on the rise online, but our most influential relationships remain those we have offline. By equipping educators and parents with the tools they need, we can mitigate the spread of this harmful ideology and ensure gender equality remains the aspiration of future generations.