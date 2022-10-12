Ofqual raises concerns over core papers in education and childcare T Level as well as health and science

More T Level exam papers are at risk of not being fit for purpose, Ofqual has revealed.

The exams regulator published an enforceable ‘undertaking’ signed by awarding body NCFE today following issues reported in this summer’s health and science T Level core papers which impacted on 1,115 students and culminated in results being regraded.

Ofqual has now revealed that it wrote to NCFE in June 2022 about the education and childcare T Level the awarding body also offers, raising concerns about the targeting of assessment objectives in the November 2021 core exam papers.

The exams watchdog also warned that “given the range of issues identified in the health and science and education and childcare technical qualifications”, Ofqual “considers that there is a risk that similar issues may be present” in NCFE’s digital T Levels.

As a result, NCFE has promised to deliver an action plan and provide Ofqual with a copy of core exam papers and mark schemes within 24 hours of those exams being delivered.

In addition, it must provide Ofqual with an evidence statement of assurance for each of its T Levels confirming that actions in the plan have been delivered, and that issues raised in 2022 no longer remain in its papers.

Those statements must be provided before NCFE’s final sign-off and printing for each core exam paper.

The news comes during National T Level Week aimed at celebrating the flagship new government qualifications.

Each T Level is offered and awarded by a single exam board. NCFE scooped more contracts – nine – to deliver T Levels than any other awarding body. No T Levels offered by other awarding bodies have had issues raised by Ofqual.

Scores of first year health and science students in the summer reported lower-than-expected grades, citing exam questions on topics they had not been taught and the textbook only being available a few weeks before the exam.

Angry students set-up a petition which gained more than 1,200 signatures.

A letter sent to colleges and students by the Department for Education last month following an Ofqual investigation said that issues included “question errors, inadequate mark schemes, and questions covering areas not explicitly in the specification”.

It added that “given the breadth and volume of issues, Ofqual has determined that the assessments do not secure a sufficiently valid or reliable measure of student performance,” which it dubbed a “significant finding and a serious matter”.

Ofqual’s written undertaking this week confirmed that “fundamental issues” were discovered in all six core papers in the health and science T Level, and meant the exams were “not fit for purpose”.

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) is understood to be conducting a separate review on the health and science T Level exams investigating concerns that assessment criteria was too broad and too advanced for first-year students.

During an education select committee session on Wednesday morning, Ofqual chief regulator Jo Saxton told MPs that the DfE had signed off dummy papers for the health and science T Level, but that the final papers were “significantly different” and “actual material failed to live up to that standard”.

Less than an hour before Ofqual published NCFE’s undertaking, Association of Colleges chief executive David Hughes warned that “the whole T Level reputation is at risk in this,” and added: “I am worried this is not the only T Level where this will happen.”

He continued: “It shows the risks of new qualifications, it shows the risks of defunding existing qualifications that OCR and Pearson deliver too quickly, because this isn’t the only time this is going to happen.”

NCFE has been approached for comment.