Supporting the UK’s Transport Decarbonisation Plan Through Skills

The UK Government’s Decarbonising Transport: A Better, Greener Britain strategy sets a legally binding path towards a net-zero transport system. With transport accounting for 27% of UK domestic greenhouse gas emissions in 2019 — more than any other sector — reforming how we move people and goods is a national priority.

Government Targets and Commitments

End of petrol and diesel sales: The sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will end in 2030, with all new cars and vans required to be zero emission by 2035.

Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs): Non-zero emission HGVs will be phased out by 2040, with lighter HGVs ending earlier in 2035.

Investment in active travel: The Government is investing £2 billion over five years to encourage walking and cycling, with a target of 50% of all journeys in towns and cities to be walked or cycled by 2030.

Buses and public transport: More than £3 billion is committed to transforming bus services, with support for simpler fares, new zero emission buses, and better routes.

EV rollout: Over 175,000 fully zero-emission vehicles and around 198,000 plug-in hybrids are already on UK roads (2020 figures).

Building the Workforce for Change

Delivering this transformation requires not just investment in vehicles and infrastructure, but also in people. The Government acknowledges the need for a skilled workforce capable of installing, maintaining, and managing this new transport system.

This is where organisations like Green Skills Solutions (GSS) can play a role. GSS’s has developed a City & Guilds assured “Introduction to EV and Charge Points” training programme, which directly supports the Government’s ambitions by equipping learners with essential knowledge and safety skills required to install and manage charge point infrastructure. Additionally, the micro-accreditation “Introduction to Low Carbon Transport” further supports workforce development in this vital sector.

Access to funding through the Adult Skills Fund (ASF) helps broaden the reach of these training initiatives, making them more accessible. Sabre Rigs Ltd complements these efforts by providing practical training rigs for low-carbon transport, specifically EV chargers, in partnership with Lucas Nuelle (https://www.lucas-nuelle.us/), who offers a comprehensive suite of practical training resources for modern motor vehicle programmes.

Together, these initiatives create a well-rounded approach to upskilling the workforce to meet the demands of a low-carbon transportation future.

