Sumo Games apprenticeship arm crushes Ofsted inspection

But likely loss of level 7 subsidy will impact the small training operation

A global game developer’s “advanced” apprenticeship training operation has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Sumo Digital Academy, which trains about 15 level 7 game programmer apprentices, underwent its first full inspection last month since launching in 2020.

Apprentices develop “very advanced technical knowledge” and “thoroughly enjoy” attending the Sheffield-based academy, where they work on Sumo Digital’s commercial projects, inspectors said.

Teachers, who have “considerable” academic and industrial experience, present complex new topics in an “exceptional” way.

Learners “develop swiftly” the new knowledge, skills and behaviours needed to become programmers or technical artists thanks to a “highly ambitious” curriculum and “meticulously” planned lessons.

Sumo Digital Academy, led by former Sheffield Hallam computer science professor Dr Jake Habgood, mainly recruits graduates with an art background or degree in STEM subjects who want to “change direction”.

It is part of Sumo Digital, which has helped develop games including the Hitman trilogy, Forza Horizon 4 and Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Commenting on the inspection outcome, Habgood posted on Linkedin: “Our industry isn’t having the greatest time at the moment, but it is hugely gratifying to see your team rise to a challenge and pull together to achieve a common goal.



“I don’t need anyone else to tell me that I have outstanding staff and outstanding apprentices as I’m lucky enough to work with them every day, but it’s validating to know that Ofsted agree.

“Many congratulations to all the staff, governors and students at the Sumo Academy – your dedication to creating an incredible learning experience has been recognised and is massively appreciated.”

Sumo Digital Academy was part of the trailblazer group that helped design the level 7 apprenticeship, which was approved by government in 2021.

Habgood told FE Week the government’s planned withdrawal of public funding for some level 7 apprenticeships will impact Sumo Digital Academy if it is applied to the game programmer course, adding that the company awaits a final decision “with considerable interest”.

He added: “It would be a great shame if level 7 apprenticeship funding was dropped across the board.

“This programme is an entry level opportunity for our industry, and without it an entire industry would be contributing to the apprenticeship levy with almost nothing in return.”

Inspectors wrote that apprentices develop “very advanced” technical knowledge and are able to clearly explain programming concepts, while those on the technical art route “demonstrate impressive technical knowledge”.

They added: “They thoroughly enjoy attending the academy, where they work in a real-work environment on commercial projects.

“They benefit greatly from working on projects where they are involved in the development and publication of games.

“Apprentices self-esteem grows considerably, and they feel an immense sense of pride when they see members of the public playing games they were involved in developing.”

Sumo Digital was founded in Sheffield in 2003 and is part of a group that has subsidiaries in England, India, the USA and Canada.

The company has about 1,700 employees globally.

The company is ultimately owned by Chinese internet giant Tencent, which reportedly paid £900 million for the purchase in 2021.