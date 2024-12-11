Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Students ‘not disadvantaged by their SEND’ at ‘outstanding’ college

Royal College Manchester celebrates 'exceptional achievement' following glowing Ofsted report

Royal College Manchester celebrates 'exceptional achievement' following glowing Ofsted report

11 Dec 2024, 17:13

A Cheshire-based specialist college that was caught up in last year’s RAAC scandal has scored top marks from education inspectors. 

Royal College Manchester, which is part of Seashell Trust, was graded ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted for each judgment in a report published today following a full inspection last month. 

The 69-learner college improved from ‘good’ because of “exceptional education, care and support” from “highly qualified, experienced, caring and nurturing staff”. Learners at the college are aged 16 to 25 and have special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), some with complex health needs.

Inspectors reported teaching and care staff “work expertly together” on a curriculum that develops “substantial new knowledge and skills” as well as learners’ independence, physical health and wellbeing. 

Education quality, learner behaviour, personal development, high needs provision and leadership and management were all found to be ‘outstanding’.

Learners develop their teamwork and social skills through “extensive” enrichment activities that include rock band, cycling, residential trips and horticultural projects. 

Ofsted praised leaders’ monitoring of learner progress and “wide variety” of training on offer to teaching and therapeutic staff, including trauma-informed care and empathetic language.

Teaching staff were commended for their “excellent range of teaching and support techniques” in meeting learners’ individual needs.

“As a result, learners, including those with the most complex needs, have full access to the curriculum. They are not disadvantaged by their SEND,” the report said.

Clare Sefton, college principal, said: “This exceptional achievement is a testament to the dedication, hard work and passion of our staff, students and the entire college community.

“We are incredibly proud of this recognition and will continue to build on our successes to ensure the highest standards of education and care for all those we support.”

Royal College Manchester was one of a handful of post-16 colleges caught up in last year’s RAAC scandal. Its status as an independent specialist meant it was ineligible for government funding to repair the crumbly concrete.

