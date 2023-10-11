Strike ballot fails to meet turnout threshold in half of colleges

Staff at 32 colleges have voted to strike over low pay – but half of those balloted for national action failed to meet the turnout threshold.

The University and College Union (UCU) today called on college chiefs to negotiate “realistic” deals where workers have voted to down tools, warning that strikes could come as soon as November.

UCU balloted 89 colleges in total, but the 50 per cent turnout threshold required by law was only achieved in 32 colleges. Members at 13 colleges voted to settle their disputes after receiving pay offers of up to 8.5 per cent, but 43 colleges failed to hit the 50 per cent threshold.

The union described the threshold as “anti-trade union” but refused to release the votes and turnouts for each college. UCU did however say that 90 per cent of the staff who did vote said they would back strike action.

UCU is demanding a pay offer in excess of RPI inflation, a national workload agreement, and a commitment to binding national pay negotiations. The ballot was launched on September 5 and closed yesterday.

Two weeks after the ballot launched the Association of Colleges (AoC) recommended its members offer staff pay rises of 6.5 per cent, in line with what is being offered to school teachers.

AoC chief executive David Hughes called on staff to “put down their ballot papers” after the recommendation was made.

From left Jo Grady and David Hughes

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “Our members have emphatically voted to strike over the low pay and high workloads that plague further education. Good quality education cannot be built upon the backs of staff who cannot afford to heat and eat.

“The 6.5 per cent pay recommendation by the AoC is a good start but we fear many employers will simply ignore it as they’ve done in the past. Where employers can pay more, they should, the money is there.

“If college bosses want to avoid disruption, they need to offer realistic pay awards, address workloads, and make a commitment to binding national bargaining.”

UCU union’s further education committee will meet in the next two weeks to decide next steps.

Colleges that beat the 50% threshold and voted yes to strike:

Abingdon & Witney College, Bath College, Bolton College, Bournemouth & Poole College, Brockenhurst College, Burton and South Derbyshire College, Calderdale College, Cambridge Regional College, Capital City College Group, City of Bristol College, City of Wolverhampton College, Colchester Institute, Craven College, Croydon College, Farnborough College of Technology, Furness College, Gloucestershire College, Hugh Baird College, Isle of Wight College, Loughborough College, Myerscough College, New College Swindon, Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group, Nottingham College, Petroc, Runshaw College, South Thames College, The City of Liverpool College, The Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, Warrington & Vale Royal College, Weymouth College, Windsor Forest Colleges Group,

Colleges where UCU has now settled its dispute:

Bishop Auckland College Bury College Cheshire College Dudley College Ealing, Hammersmith & West London College East Durham College Exeter College Leeds College of Building Middlesborough College City College Plymouth Stoke on Trent College Wiltshire College Yeovil College

Colleges that failed to hit the 50% turnout threshold: