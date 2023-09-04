National college strike ballot opens

Two in three staff warn they will quit without big pay rise

Over two-thirds of college teachers could quit the sector over the next year if their pay does not improve, a survey has suggested as a nationwide college strike ballot opens.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) will today begin to vote on whether to take industrial action across 89 colleges. The ballot will close on October 10.

The UCU, along with four other education unions, earlier this year asked for a pay increase of over 15 per cent due to inflation, a national workload agreement and binding national pay negotiations.

A survey of over 2,000 college workers, published today, revealed that almost all (96 per cent) said their income either does not cover their costs of living or only just about covers their cost of living.

Almost four in five respondents (79 per cent) said their financial situation is having an impact on their mental health, while more than two thirds (69 per cent) said they could leave the sector if pay does not improve.

Last year, the Association of Colleges recommended that colleges give staff a 2.5 per cent pay increase despite union demands for a 10 per cent uplift. The AoC has so far refused to make a pay offer recommendation for 2023/24.

In July the government announced that it will pump nearly an additional £500 million into colleges over the next two years to help fund pay rises. But the new funding will be added through the 16 to 19 funding formula, meaning colleges with larger 19+ student populations won’t get as much.

Allocations to reveal exactly how much extra funding colleges will each receive are yet to be published.

AoC chief executive David Hughes said it was “disappointing” to see UCU going ahead with ballots on pay “shortly before our mutually-agreed formal, meeting date to negotiate on the annual pay award”.

“We delayed making a recommendation earlier this year because we did not want to let government off the hook on funding. That clearly worked, with extra investment announced in July by the education secretary,” he added.

“As we clearly explained to UCU and the other unions, we cannot make a pay recommendation until colleges are clear about how much extra funding they will receive. Government is aiming to provide that clarity for colleges in the next couple of weeks.”

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said today’s survey findings “lay bare why our members will be voting in huge numbers to take strike action”.

She added: “College staff are the beating heart of our communities and transform the life chances of hundreds of thousands of students every year. But they are struggling to survive and pay is so low it is harming their mental health.”

The colleges being balloted are:

1. Abingdon and Witney College

2. Activate Learning

3. Askham Bryan College

4. Bath College

5. Bishop Auckland College

6. Blackburn College

7. Blackpool & The Fylde College

8. Bolton College

9. Bournemouth & Poole College

10. Bridgwater and Taunton College

11. Brockenhurst College

12. Brooklands College

13. Burnley College

14. Burton and South Derbyshire College

15. Bury College

16. Calderdale College

17. Cambridge Regional College (Camre)

18. Capital City College Group

19. Chelmsford College

20. Cheshire College South & West

21. Chesterfield College

22. Chichester College Group

23. City College Plymouth

24. City of Bristol College

25. City of Liverpool College

26. City of Wolverhampton College

27. Colchester Institute

28. College of West Anglia

29. Craven College

30. Croydon College

31. Darlington College

32. Derby College

33. DN Colleges Group

34. Dudley College

35. Ealing, Hammersmith & West London College

36. East Coast College

37. East Durham College

38. East Sussex College Group

39. Exeter College

40. Farnborough College of Technology

41. Furness College

42. Gloucestershire College

43. Heart of Worcestershire College

44. Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

45. Hugh Baird College

46. Isle of Wight College

47. Lambeth College

48. Leeds College of Building

49. Leicester College

50. Loughborough College

51. Middlesbrough College

52. MidKent College

53. Milton Keynes College Group

54. Myerscough College

55. Nelson & Colne College Group

56. New City College

57. New College Durham

58. New College Swindon

59. Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group

60. North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

61. Northampton College

62. Nottingham College

63. Oaklands College

64. Orbital South Colleges

65. Petroc

66. Plumpton College

67. Runshaw College

68. SK College Group

69. South & City College Birmingham and Bournville College of FE

70. South Devon College

71. South Essex College

72. South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

73. South Thames College Group

74. Sparsholt College

75. Stoke-on-Trent College

76. Strode College

77. Suffolk New College

78. Tameside College

79. TEC Partnership

80. Truro & Penwith College

81. Walsall college

82. Warrington & Vale Royal College

83. Weston College

84. Weymouth College

85. Wigan & Leigh College

86. Wiltshire College

87. Windsor Forest Colleges Group

88. Wirral Metropolitan College

89. Yeovil College