Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Ofsted, SEND

Specialist arts college strikes the right chord with Ofsted ‘outstanding’

Inspectors said the college empowers young adults with special needs to progress into the world of work

Inspectors said the college empowers young adults with special needs to progress into the world of work

11 Jun 2024, 16:31

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A specialist arts college for learners with special educational needs and disabilities that was founded by musician Sir Richard Stilgoe has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Orpheus Centre trains and supports about 60 people aged 18 to 25 with conditions such as Down Syndrome, autism and communication needs to live “independent and fulfilling lives” through an arts-focused curriculum.

In a grade one report published today, inspectors said the college has a “highly ambitious” project-based curriculum of training in arts, creativity, and enterprise alongside personal development.

Ofsted raised the centre’s overall effectiveness rating from ‘good’ to ‘outstanding’ for the first time, noting the quality of teaching and progress learners make.

“Learners develop, practise and master creative, technical and academic skills successfully to prepare them for their future working lives,” inspectors said.

They added that from the start of their time at the centre, learners “thrive due to the exceptionally well-planned and implemented transition activities that prepare them well to move from school to college”.

Orpheus principal Chloe Smith said: “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the staff, students, supporters and our entire college community.

“Our mission has always been to empower the students to achieve their full potential, and this outstanding rating confirms that we are succeeding in our goals.”

A key focus of the centre – which boasts a theatre, art studio, sensory room and recording studio – is to ready learners for their “future working lives”.

Activities to help them do this include staged performances, exposure to associated roles such as catering and administration, gaining qualifications and careers guidance.

Outstanding progress

Inspectors praised the “outstanding progress” learners make through tailored activities that incorporate core skills such as English, maths and employability.

They also praised leaders and trustees for their ongoing quality evaluation and challenge from “exceptionally experienced and specialist trustees”.

The Orpheus Centre, which is run by a charity, was founded in 1997 by songwriter and musician Sir Richard Stilgoe.

Stilgoe is best known for his work on the Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals Cats, Starlight Express and Phantom of the Opera.

Based at his former family home, the centre has 21 purpose-built flats for learners to live on site.

The centre’s new rating marks a significant improvement for the centre since Ofsted rated it ‘requires improvements’ in 2016 and 2014, and ‘inadequate’ in 2007.

A spokesperson for the college told FE Week it has worked to achieve disability confident leader status and about a third of its staff are disabled.

Chief executive Rachel Black said: “With these brilliant young people, we are working to influence society to remove the obstacles in their paths so that they can plan for a brighter future.

“We want to grow to welcome even more learning disabled students in the future and rise to the challenge of welcoming more diverse cohorts in the years to come.”

Latest education roles from

Head of Quality Assurance

Head of Quality Assurance

Gateshead College

View job
Assistant Principal – Standards, Performance and Learning Innovation

Assistant Principal – Standards, Performance and Learning Innovation

Gateshead College

View job
Head of Foundation Studies

Head of Foundation Studies

Riverside College

View job
Head of Cross College Inclusion

Head of Cross College Inclusion

Riverside College

View job
Assistant Principal – Curriculum & Skills (x2 positions)

Assistant Principal – Curriculum & Skills (x2 positions)

Gateshead College

View job
Apprentice Development Leader

Apprentice Development Leader

GP Strategies

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Why we’re backing our UK skills ‘Olympians’ (and why you should too)

This August, teams from over 200 nations will gather to compete in the sticky heat of the Paris summer...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Is your organisation prepared for a major incident?

We live in an unpredictable world where an unforeseen incident or environmental event could disrupt a Further Education (FE)...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

A new chapter in education protection!

Gallagher is a specialist in the Further Education sector, working with over 75% of Further Education colleges in the...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Pearson is planting the seed for sustainability talent with new HTQ

Sustainability is rapidly becoming a key organisational goal for many businesses looking to make a difference in society, the...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Ofsted

Big Listen: Ofsted must enforce ‘humane accountability’, say leaders

The way Ofsted delivers its judgements remains a key concern for the sector

Josh Mellor

Apprenticeships, Ofsted

‘Outstanding’ for Dyson’s axed degree apprenticeships

Dyson says it would prefer to pay £250,000 per student to avoid the "burden" of degree apprenticeship paperwork

Josh Mellor

Apprenticeships, Ofsted, Training Providers

Senior leader apprentices ‘lacked resilience’ at ‘inadequate’ provider

London Examination Board Limited claimed its report was 'inaccurate'

Shane Chowen

Bootcamps, Ofsted, Skills reform

US ed tech giant exits bootcamps after raking in £5m

Struggling firm leaves UK training 'in the best interest of students'

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *