Somerset college upgraded to Ofsted ‘outstanding’

A Somerset college that “powerfully tackles social disadvantage” has been upgraded by Ofsted to ‘outstanding’ following an “intense yet enriching” recent inspection.

Bridgwater & Taunton College (BTC) secured top marks across all areas after its November 12 to 15 inspection thanks to a “highly supportive and professional culture” that leads to “very high” achievements from students and apprentices.

The college had nearly 3,200 young people, 2,500 apprentices and 2,000 adults on courses across three campuses, who benefit from a “diverse and inspiring curriculum offer that is ambitious for all”, inspectors said.

The 13-strong inspector team lauded teachers at all three campuses for motivating students and apprentices to excel by setting ambitious personalised goals for students.

“This contributes to the very high achievement of students and apprentices and prepares them well for their next steps in education or employment,” the report said.

Andy Berry, principal and CEO of BTC, said he was “incredibly proud” of the whole team after an “intense yet enriching” inspection week.

“We were able to demonstrate how we embed the pursuit of excellence and student success across all areas of the College,” he said. “Our commitment is to bring out the best in every student, to ensure that each individual not only excels academically but thrives within a supportive and inspiring environment.”

The watchdog applauded the wider curriculum and enrichment programme which enhances leaders’ resilience, confidence and independence.

“For example, nursing associate apprentices develop greater assertiveness, learn to speak up for patients and become stronger advocates for patients in their care,” inspectors said.

Leaders at BTC created highly inclusive courses that make a strong contribution to meeting local and national skills needs and that “powerfully” tackle social disadvantage.

They used their employer network to provide “ambitious” work experience opportunities for young students and to ensure their curriculum for adult education is “highly relevant” and meetings local needs.

The report observed leaders and managers responding quickly to community demands by offering courses, such as degree apprenticeships and T Levels.

The college is said to be “well positioned” to meet future training demands in Somerset, including being the lead training provider for employers at the Gravity Smart Campus.

Ofsted also found that BTC leaders “carefully” recruit teachers with strong subject knowledge and industry expertise and provide “highly effective” support for teachers and learning support assistants to maintain up-to-date specialist knowledge.

Apprentices also benefit from highly qualified and experienced industry professionals and staff build strong relationships with employers to “ensure apprentices gain the skills they need to excel in their roles and achieve their qualification”.

Berry added: “This accolade is also a tribute to our incredible staff, whose unwavering dedication to student care and achievement is pivotal. It’s every member of staff’s commitment that empowers our students to shine – truly demonstrating our fantastic teamwork at BTC.”

The report heaped praise onto the college for creating an “ambitious, individually tailored” curriculum for the 329 students with high needs.

Staff were found to be delivering “exceptional opportunities” including employer-led supported employment courses, that prepare high needs students very well for their next steps.

Governors were commended for fostering a “culture of collaboration and improvement”, benefiting all at the college while meeting statutory responsibilities, and for keeping a balance of challenging and supporting leaders.

“Their well-structured processes, such as frequent meetings and scrutiny of key performance indicators, ensure rigorous oversight and continuous improvement,” inspectors said.

Denys Rayner, chair of the BTC board of governors, added: “It’s a huge accolade to be outstanding in every category. This can only be achieved through a relentless determination to deliver teaching and learning to the highest standard, regardless of where you study within BTC.

“I am delighted that Ofsted have underlined what we already knew: that Somerset has an outstanding College in BTC. One that is helping students gain the knowledge, skills and resilience they need to not just face the future but to thrive in it.”