Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Ofsted

Somerset college upgraded to Ofsted ‘outstanding’

Inspectors praised Bridgwater & Taunton College for commitment to creating ‘diverse and inspiring’ curriculum

Inspectors praised Bridgwater & Taunton College for commitment to creating ‘diverse and inspiring’ curriculum

20 Jan 2025, 14:20

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A Somerset college that “powerfully tackles social disadvantage” has been upgraded by Ofsted to ‘outstanding’ following an “intense yet enriching” recent inspection.

Bridgwater & Taunton College (BTC) secured top marks across all areas after its November 12 to 15 inspection thanks to a “highly supportive and professional culture” that leads to “very high” achievements from students and apprentices.

The college had nearly 3,200 young people, 2,500 apprentices and 2,000 adults on courses across three campuses, who benefit from a “diverse and inspiring curriculum offer that is ambitious for all”, inspectors said.

The 13-strong inspector team lauded teachers at all three campuses for motivating students and apprentices to excel by setting ambitious personalised goals for students.

“This contributes to the very high achievement of students and apprentices and prepares them well for their next steps in education or employment,” the report said.

Andy Berry, principal and CEO of BTC, said he was “incredibly proud” of the whole team after an “intense yet enriching” inspection week.

“We were able to demonstrate how we embed the pursuit of excellence and student success across all areas of the College,” he said. “Our commitment is to bring out the best in every student, to ensure that each individual not only excels academically but thrives within a supportive and inspiring environment.”

The watchdog applauded the wider curriculum and enrichment programme which enhances leaders’ resilience, confidence and independence.

“For example, nursing associate apprentices develop greater assertiveness, learn to speak up for patients and become stronger advocates for patients in their care,” inspectors said.

Leaders at BTC created highly inclusive courses that make a strong contribution to meeting local and national skills needs and that “powerfully” tackle social disadvantage.

They used their employer network to provide “ambitious” work experience opportunities for young students and to ensure their curriculum for adult education is “highly relevant” and meetings local needs.

The report observed leaders and managers responding quickly to community demands by offering courses, such as degree apprenticeships and T Levels.

The college is said to be “well positioned” to meet future training demands in Somerset, including being the lead training provider for employers at the Gravity Smart Campus.

Ofsted also found that BTC leaders “carefully” recruit teachers with strong subject knowledge and industry expertise and provide “highly effective” support for teachers and learning support assistants to maintain up-to-date specialist knowledge.

Apprentices also benefit from highly qualified and experienced industry professionals and staff build strong relationships with employers to “ensure apprentices gain the skills they need to excel in their roles and achieve their qualification”.

Berry added: “This accolade is also a tribute to our incredible staff, whose unwavering dedication to student care and achievement is pivotal. It’s every member of staff’s commitment that empowers our students to shine – truly demonstrating our fantastic teamwork at BTC.”

The report heaped praise onto the college for creating an “ambitious, individually tailored” curriculum for the 329 students with high needs.

Staff were found to be delivering “exceptional opportunities” including employer-led supported employment courses, that prepare high needs students very well for their next steps.

Governors were commended for fostering a “culture of collaboration and improvement”, benefiting all at the college while meeting statutory responsibilities, and for keeping a balance of challenging and supporting leaders.

“Their well-structured processes, such as frequent meetings and scrutiny of key performance indicators, ensure rigorous oversight and continuous improvement,” inspectors said.

Denys Rayner, chair of the BTC board of governors, added: “It’s a huge accolade to be outstanding in every category. This can only be achieved through a relentless determination to deliver teaching and learning to the highest standard, regardless of where you study within BTC.

“I am delighted that Ofsted have underlined what we already knew: that Somerset has an outstanding College in BTC. One that is helping students gain the knowledge, skills and resilience they need to not just face the future but to thrive in it.”

Latest education roles from

Duty Manager

Duty Manager

Central YMCA

View job
Physical Activity Specialist – Gym Instructor

Physical Activity Specialist – Gym Instructor

Central YMCA

View job
Receptionist and Administrative Assistant

Receptionist and Administrative Assistant

Central YMCA

View job
Welcome Team Specialist

Welcome Team Specialist

Bournemouth and Poole College

View job
Progress Coach

Progress Coach

York College

View job
Work Placement Coordinator

Work Placement Coordinator

Capital City College Group

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Functional Skills reimagined: Drive success in English & Mathematics with modern qualifications.

In today’s educational landscape, supporting learners with essential English and maths skills goes beyond traditional teaching. It’s about providing...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Do you want to be part of The Bedford College Group’s next chapter?

At The Bedford College Group, we are passionate about transforming lives and communities through education. As one of the...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Framing the future of creative education: new BTEC HTQ in Photography nurtures talent beyond the lens

The creative industry is evolving rapidly, and so is the way we teach photography. Discover how Pearson's new BTEC...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Ofsted

Ofsted system glitch wiped evidence during almost 200 inspections

But in almost every case inspectors were still able to consider the findings when reaching judgments, says watchdog

Freddie Whittaker

Ofsted

Ofsted chief faces new year committee grilling

Sir Martyn Oliver to face MPs over progress in addressing coroner's concerns following death of Ruth Perry

Freddie Whittaker

Ofsted

Ofsted to trial ‘new inspection approach’ in January

Ofsted also published its first update on Big Listen actions

Shane Chowen

Ofsted

‘Herculean team effort’ lands top Ofsted marks for Suffolk college

Inspectors praise social mobility focus in grade 1 report

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *