Landmark inspection outcome achieved just 5 years after the sixth form group controversially received the lowest possible grade

England’s largest sixth-form college has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Shrewsbury Colleges Group scored a near-clean sweep of top grades from its early March inspection, in a report published today. This comes three years after achieving a ‘good’ outcome following a bruising battle with the inspectorate over a contested ‘inadequate’ judgment in 2020.

The Shropshire college had nearly 7,000 students at the time of the inspection including 1,711 adults and 686 apprentices. The majority though were aged 16 to 18, with most of those on level 3 programmes, including 234 T Level students.

Students and apprentices were described in Ofsted’s report as “highly motivated”, “impeccably” behaved and that they “develop into responsible and active citizens”.

High needs, adult learning and provision for young people were all found to be ‘outstanding’, as were behaviour and attitudes, quality of education, personal development and leadership and management.

Apprenticeships at the college were graded ‘good’.

Students at the college get “extremely high-quality teaching” thanks to the college’s investment in teacher training and “manageable” workloads.

Curriculums at the college were deemed “highly ambitious” and “go beyond the requirements of the qualifications”.

Teachers are “highly skilled industry experts and experienced qualified academic staff”. For example, T Level health students are taught by practising midwives and adult nurse practitioners.

Inspectors praised the ways teachers and leaders use “well-planned” assessments to keep students on track. Those who fall behind are “directed” to bi-weekly support sessions and high needs support is “highly effective” at meeting individual students’ needs.

James Staniforth, principal and CEO of Shrewsbury Colleges Group, lauded his team for this result.

“We are absolutely delighted by this result, which is testament to the quality, dedication and experience of our staff, the hard work and positive attitude of our students and the support of many partners,” he said.

Provision for employers was found to make a ‘strong’ contribution to meeting skills needs.

Partnerships with local NHS trusts, universities, the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and “very close” relationships with trade unions were highlighted as successful in meeting skills needs and securing progression opportunities for students.

On apprenticeships, the report said that “too many” learners left their programmes early. Improvements to enrolment and advice processes have been introduced and “more apprentices now remain on their apprenticeship”.

However, the report said it was too early to see the impact of these changes on the college’s achievement rates, which were 60.3 per cent according to the latest data. The national average for 2023-24 was 60.5 per cent.

Chair of governors Joycelin Hoyland said: “This ‘outstanding’ grade and glowing report are evidence of the strength of leadership at Shrewsbury Colleges Group, and to the expertise and commitment of our academic, vocational and professional services staff.

“Our ambition is now to ensure that we can grow at sufficient pace so that all students who want to study with us are able to do so.”