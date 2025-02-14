Short isn’t sweet for apprenticeship standards warning

Government plans to move from a 12 to 8 month minimum duration by August

Shortening the minimum time to complete an apprenticeship to eight months risks pushing England further adrift of other leading nations, ministers have been warned.

The government this week confirmed it will reduce the current 12-month minimum duration by four months from August “subject to the legislative timetable”.

Three “trailblazer apprenticeships” in key shortage occupations have been chosen to “pioneer” the new approach, with apprentices in green energy, healthcare and film/TV production set to be the first to take them.

The Department for Education said this change means apprentices will “achieve occupational competence more quickly, where that makes sense, for example because they have significant prior learning, or their industry works to a different rhythm”.

Ben Rowland, chief executive of the Association of Employers and Learning Providers, said the reform “should help learners and employers access priority skills needed to boost their careers and boost their industry at shorter notice”.

He added: “Time served is not a measure of quality, and apprenticeships will still be substantial training programmes where apprentices will need to evidence full occupational competency, but the flexibility allows providers and employers to lean into different delivery models that enable accelerated learning.”

But Stephen Evans, who heads up the Learning and Work Institute, warned that “lowering standards” in this way, coupled with reforms to functional skills requirements, was a “mistake” and only gives the “false illusion” of increasing opportunity.

In technical education-leading countries like Germany, apprenticeships last at least two years but usually run for between three and four years.

And the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) recently pointed out that general education in apprenticeships in England is limited to functional skills courses typically lasting around 100 hours in total. That compares to 400 hours in Switzerland, around 480 hours in Germany, and 588 hours in Norway.

The 12-month minimum duration rule was introduced in 2012 after some employers and providers were accused of cutting corners by running apprenticeships in as little as 12 weeks, which led to a BBC Panorama investigation called The Great Apprentice Scandal.

Evans said: “England is already an outlier compared to other countries with shorter apprenticeships and far less general education like English and maths. Lowering standards in this way will increase this disparity and only gives the false illusion of increasing opportunity.

“If training doesn’t require 12 months, it can still be valuable but isn’t necessarily an apprenticeship.

“Apprenticeships should prepare people for future careers, which will increasingly need good English and maths. We should invest to make that work, or risk limiting opportunity and growth.”

Short standards

The three apprenticeship standards chosen to introduce the first shorter-length apprenticeships are: level 2 dual fuel smart meter installers, level 2 healthcare support workers, and level 3 production assistants screen and audio.

Healthcare support worker is the most popular standard of the three, with 1,160 starts in academic year 2023-24, but attracts the lowest funding with a £3,000 maximum. It currently has a 12-month minimum duration.

Production assistant apprentices currently have a “typical” duration to gateway of 15 months and dual fuel smart meter installers is listed as taking 14 months. They attract maximum funding of £9,000 and £12,000 respectively.

The DfE told FE Week it would not reduce the funding bands for these standards when they’re delivered over a shorter duration.

The department added that one of Skills England’s first orders of business will be to identify which other apprenticeships would be best served by the shorter duration approach.

Federation of Small Businesses executive director Craig Beaumont said shorter apprenticeships “should help SME employers fill skills gaps faster”.