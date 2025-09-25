The entertainment giant’s plans offer a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Bedfordshire. But without early investment in colleges and training providers, and skills coordination, long-term gains could be missed

Universal’s plans to bring a major theme park to Bedfordshire are generating interest across the region. The scale of the investment, the range of jobs and the visibility it brings all mark this as a moment worth preparing for. But preparation is key.

The development could unlock long-term careers in sectors where local opportunities have been limited. Whether that happens will depend on how quickly and effectively we can respond.

There will be roles in areas such as customer service, retail, hospitality and facilities. These matter and will support the local economy. But the focus can’t stop there. Universal will also rely on advanced construction, engineering, digital infrastructure and AI.

These roles are often harder to recruit for and take longer to train into. Without a plan to develop the right skills locally, employers will look elsewhere.

Colleges such as The Bedford College Group, which has two colleges in Bedfordshire, and Milton Keynes College already offer strong programmes across many of these sectors. They are well placed to lead the response but will need support to grow capacity.

That means developing new curriculum, training tutors, updating facilities and aligning with employers’ expectations. Specialist skills in sustainable construction, automation and AI can’t be delivered overnight. Providers need time and resources.

Independent training providers must also be involved. Their flexibility and specialist offer will help meet demand across areas that colleges may not cover.

Involving both sectors early creates a more responsive and complete skills offer. This will be vital if local people are to access the full range of jobs Universal is expected to bring.

Workforce development within FE also matters. Skilled delivery staff are in short supply. If we want to build high-quality provision in technical areas, we need to invest in those who will deliver it.

That may include upskilling current staff, bringing in external expertise, or investing in collaborative teaching models with industry.

Universal should be encouraged to work directly with colleges, ITPs and awarding organisations to co-design training routes. This approach already works well for apprenticeships and should be extended to other programmes.

The Bedford College Group hosted Universal’s first public consultation in Bedford and continues to facilitate important conversations between students, local leaders – including the mayor of Bedford – and key project stakeholders.

When qualifications and training reflect real roles, learners progress more effectively and employers get staff who are ready for the job.

There is also a wider opportunity to re-engage young people not currently in education, employment or training (NEET). Across Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes, more than 1,200 young people are recorded as NEET.

The visibility of Universal and the appeal of careers in this setting could act as a gateway for some of them. But that will only happen if the right wraparound support is in place and providers are resourced to deliver it.

A further consideration is coordination. Bedfordshire is not part of a devolved skills area. Although there has been interest in forming a South Midlands combined authority, the region missed out on the government’s most recent devolution wave.

For an investment of this scale, there is a strong case for local decision-making on skills funding and strategy. Those closest to the project are better placed to shape the response.

If this project goes ahead as expected, it will reshape the local labour market. That could bring real benefits, particularly for young people who currently have to leave the area for skilled work.

But if we treat the skills response as an afterthought, the best roles will go elsewhere, and the region will be left with only limited gains.

The FE sector is ready to play its part. It has a track record of responding to employer needs and building skills offers around real-world demand. But it can’t do that alone.

If providers are brought into the conversation now and given the tools to deliver, this could mark a turning point for the region. That will take planning, funding, and a clear focus on long-term careers, not just job numbers.