Revised 2019/20 apprenticeship achievement rates reveal huge drop

The overall achievement rate for apprenticeships in 2019/20 has fallen to 57.5 per cent – 6.7 percentage points lower than what the government had originally calculated, revised data published today has revealed.

Original figures for the year previously published by the Department for Education had stated the achievement rate sat at 64.2 per cent, with the new-style standards achieving 58.7 per cent.

The DfE was forced to remove last year’s published achievement rates in February due to an “error”.

Revised figures have been published today and show and overall achievement rate of 57.5 per cent.

The revised rate for standards in 2019/20 is 45.2 per cent, while the rate the old-style frameworks is 68.1 per cent.

Retention for all apprenticeships continues to be an issue: the rate fell from 66.1 per cent in 2018/19 to 58.7 per cent.

The retention rate for standards was at 48.8 per cent in 2018/19, falling to 46.6 per cent in 2019/20 under the revised calculations.

