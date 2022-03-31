Home Latest news from FE Week
Apprenticeships

Revised 2019/20 apprenticeship achievement rates reveal huge drop

31 Mar 2022, 9:53

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

The overall achievement rate for apprenticeships in 2019/20 has fallen to 57.5 per cent – 6.7 percentage points lower than what the government had originally calculated, revised data published today has revealed.

Original figures for the year previously published by the Department for Education had stated the achievement rate sat at 64.2 per cent, with the new-style standards achieving 58.7 per cent.

The DfE was forced to remove last year’s published achievement rates in February due to an “error”.

Revised figures have been published today and show and overall achievement rate of 57.5 per cent.

The revised rate for standards in 2019/20 is 45.2 per cent, while the rate the old-style frameworks is 68.1 per cent.

Retention for all apprenticeships continues to be an issue: the rate fell from 66.1 per cent in 2018/19 to 58.7 per cent.

The retention rate for standards was at 48.8 per cent in 2018/19, falling to 46.6 per cent in 2019/20 under the revised calculations.

New achievement rate data for 2020/21 was also published today (click here for full story).

More from this theme

Apprenticeships

2020/21 apprenticeship achievement rate hit 57.7% – and just 51.8% for standards

Almost half of learners on the new-style apprenticeship standards failed to successfully complete their programme last year, new figures...

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships

Treasury plays down apprenticeship levy review

Employer and skills bodies want clarity over 'bizarre' backtrack

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships

Spring statement: Chancellor will review apprenticeship levy

The government will review the apprenticeship levy to check it incentivises investment "in the right kind of training" according...

Shane Chowen

AAC2022, Apprenticeships

Revealed: AAC Apprenticeship Awards 2022 winners

From a record number of entries, the countries best apprenticeship training providers and employers have been unveiled at the...

Shane Chowen

AAC2022, Apprenticeships

Low apprenticeship achievement rates will not impact Ofsted grades, chief inspector promises

'Our framework does not require inspectors to use achievement rates to make a judgement'

Billy Camden

AAC2022, Apprenticeships

DfE ‘will not be satisfied’ with upcoming apprenticeship achievement rates, top civil servant warns

Peter Mucklow has hinted there will be a big drop in national achievement rates this year

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.