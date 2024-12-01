Revealed: The 2024 Pearson Teaching Awards winners

Sixteen teachers, leaders, schools, and colleges have been honoured for excellence in education at the 2024 Pearson National Teaching Awards.



Dubbed “the Oscars of the teaching profession,” eight ‘gold awards’ were announced for the first time on Saturday at a glitzy ceremony in London, with the rest revealed during the week on the BBC’s The One Show and in The Sunday Times.



Categories awarded individuals and institutions from early years, primary, secondary and further education that go above and beyond for their learners, having a lasting impact on their lives, on the profession and in their local communities.

Judges selected the winners from thousands of nominations, revealing shortlisted ‘silver award’ winners in June.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “I want to congratulate all the winners – your unwavering support and dedication to children and young people, giving them the chance to achieve their ambitions and thrive in the process, is hugely inspirational and deserves celebration.”



Sharon Hague, managing director of school assessment and qualifications at Pearson UK, added: “It is an honour and a privilege to be able to recognise and celebrate all of those who work in education.

“The impact that teachers have on students in undeniable, and so too is the hard work and dedication that educators show each day. Congratulations to all of the winners, and a huge thank you.”



FE Lecturer of the Year

Alexis Dabee-Saltmarsh, Lecturer in Automotive and Aeronautical Engineering at Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone

Dabee-Saltmarsh is passionate about nurturing the next generation of engineers and promoting STEM subjects. She now lectures in motorsports, aeronautical, and composite engineering at Coleg Gwent and teaches a range of skills in advanced technologies, additive manufacturing, and Industry 4.0.

The judges were also impressed by her outreach work in local schools and commitment to her professional development through a Master’s degree and Fellowship of the Higher Education Academy, all while managing a long-term disability.

FE Team of the Year

Culinary Arts and Hospitality, Westminster Kingsway College

Westminster Kingsway College’s culinary arts and hospitality team is a cornerstone of excellence among employers, training 40 per cent of London’s catering apprentices.

With industry expertise, sustainability in the curriculum, and opportunities like placements and guest lectures by top chefs, they empower students, transform their lives, and prepare them for success in the industry.

Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School

Oli McVeigh, Assistant Headteacher and Director of English, Ethics and Media at Ferndown Upper School, Dorset

McVeigh’s “inclusive and positive” approach inside and outside the classroom won plaudits from the judges.

His contribution to changes in the English department at school is said to have resulted in “fantastic” GCSE and A-level outcomes.

Outside of school, McVeigh is a local and national advocate for boys’ education, spearheading several initiatives aimed at closing the gap in GCSE outcomes and improving boys’ mental health.

Teacher of the Year in a Primary School

Natalie Poornomansy, Reception Teacher at Woodlands Primary School, Doncaster

Poornomansy, an outstanding reception teacher at Woodlands, inspires excellence through high expectations and innovative teaching.

Inside the classroom, her lessons are described as “a joy” and “a place where children feel inspired to succeed”. Meanwhile, school improvement advisers and SEN teams have highly commended her role in establishing SEN provision, particularly the school’s nurture room.

Excellence in Special Needs Education

Becky McClean, Special Steps Ltd

McClean is the founder of Special Steps, a SEND exclusive nursery for 19 children aged 1-5, catering to a variety of needs, including physical disabilities, autism, anxiety and palliative care.

Shortages of provision locally led McClean to sell her home and galvanise the community’s support through crowdfunding to give Special Steps children access to the facilities they need.

In addition to her full-time role as an owner-manager, she hosts a youth club, Sunday school, and SEND stay-and-play group.

Digital Innovator of the Year

Antoinette Hamilton, Digital Curriculum Lead at The Stour Academy Trust

Hamilton has spent most of her teaching career championing inclusion and accessibility through technology to benefit “100 per cent of the children, 100 per cent of the time”.

Classrooms across the trust have been kitted out with devices and tools to enhance teaching and learning. Hamilton runs a trust-wide mentorship programme to support fellow teachers and works directly with parents who worry about screen time.

Outstanding New Teacher of the Year

Ciara Mulholland, Early Career Teacher at Saint Patrick’s College, Maghera, Derry

Early career science teacher Mulholland has made an “incredible” impact at Saint Patrick’s College, inspiring pupils as a role model —especially girls—in STEM.

Alongside her outstanding teaching, she leads a popular science club, supports study skills initiatives, and even helps train the senior camogie team. Deeply rooted in her community, she also volunteers at a local primary school’s STEM programme.

Teaching Assistant of the Year

Jo Wyatt, Ysgol Bryn Gwalia, Flintshire

Wyatt is said to have “transformed lives” at Ysgol Bryn Gwalia through her unique and innovative techniques, which benefit pupils, staff, and parents alike.

Among them are her therapy dog, Bella, and her “wellbeing warriors” initiative, which encourages pupils to build their confidence while supporting others.

A trauma-trained higher-level teaching assistant and family liaison officer, Wyatt also runs parenting classes to provide life-changing support for families facing trauma.

Impact through Partnership

Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

Woolenwick Primary is a dynamic, outward-looking school fostering creativity and confidence through real-world experiences.

With a focus on music, the arts and outdoor learning, the school leads initiatives like the Primary School Music Strategy and intergenerational projects with a local care home.

With partners like the Royal Opera House, the school is praised for cultural partnerships and community engagement. It actively champions well-being, anti-racism, and inclusivity, inspiring young learners inside and beyond the classroom.

Unsung Hero of the Year

Greg Smalley, Higher-Level Teaching Assistant, Aurora Brambles East School, Lancashire

Since joining the small specialist school in 2022, Smalley has led its onside forest school provision for pupils with social, emotional and mental health difficulties and autistic spectrum conditions.

According to his nominators, he “always quietly goes the extra mile.”

In addition to designing and delivering a bespoke phonics and numeracy programme, Smalley works with local groups to ensure that pupils gain practical, social, and emotional skills from their outdoor learning.

Standout activities include pupils designing their own outdoor environments and babysitting newly hatched chicks and ducklings.

Headteacher of the Year in a Primary School

Dawn Ferdinand, The Willow Primary School, Tottenham

Ferdinand is credited with transforming The Willow Primary School and Broadwaters Children’s Centre, leading through successive ‘outstanding’ Ofsted gradings.

From mentoring future and current headteachers as a school improvement partner to co-founding organisations supporting disadvantaged groups, her tireless commitment to educational equity and empowerment has transformed schools and impacted communities locally and nationally.

Headteacher of the Year in a Secondary School

Mark Thomas, Brymore Academy

Before he retired this summer, Thomas dedicated 14 years to Brymore Academy, taking it from the bottom 10 per cent for pupil progress to the top 10 per cent.

Under his leadership, safeguarding, boarding facilities and outcomes for disadvantaged students at the school improved dramatically, making it the most oversubscribed in Somerset.

Making a Difference – Primary School of the Year

Surrey Square Primary School

The team at Surrey Square works tirelessly to make the school “more than a school.” Through extensive community activities, they blend academic learning with personal development and wellbeing.

Their innovative initiatives and holistic support for families, which includes housing, immigration and parenting classes, have helped to boost improvement, with pupils ‘on track’ rising from 26 per cent in nursery to 85 per cent by the end of their time there.

Making a Difference – Secondary School of the Year

All Saints Catholic School and Technology College, Dagenham

This school is described as “a beacon of pride” within its community for its commitment to inclusivity and excellence in the face of some local challenges.

A high percentage of pupils come from disadvantaged backgrounds, but collaborations with community partners like Citizens UK give the whole school community a sense of belonging and shared purpose. Pupils “defy the odds” and leave confident and optimistic about their futures.

Early Years Team of the Year

The EYFS Team, Venture Outdoor Kindergarten

South Devon-based Venture Outdoor Kindergarten has grown from a team of two to a “close family of inspirational practitioners” whose unique pedagogy builds independence, self-confidence and emotional wellbeing in the children who take part in their outdoor adventures.

Venture’s recruitment is described as “meticulously conscientious”, enabling them to build a team of professionals who treat children, parents and the wider community with reverence and compassion.

Lifetime Achievement

David Kershaw, CEO at Central Academies Trust

With 60 years in education, Kershaw, now CEO of Inspiring Lives Education Trust, has transformed schools in deprived areas across the country.

The former executive headteacher is credited with taking four secondary schools out of ‘special measures’ and overseeing “dramatic” improvements in Birmingham, Bradford, Leicester and Coventry schools.

Outside of executive leadership, Kershaw spent four years as Coventry City Council’s cabinet lead for education and has chaired Epworth Education Trust.

The former footballer turned educator was awarded a CBE for services to education in 2007.