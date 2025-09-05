Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Colleges

Revealed: Strode’s £5.75m subcontract scandal bill

The clawback has now been inherited by a newly formed college group

The clawback has now been inherited by a newly formed college group

5 Sep 2025, 7:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The scale of the financial fallout from Strode College’s subcontracting scandal has been revealed – with a £5.75 million clawback now transferred onto the newly merged University Centre Somerset (UCS) College Group.

Government investigations into Strode’s historic delivery of traineeships found subcontracted learners were working illegal hours and funding rules had been breached.

The college’s financial health dived from ‘outstanding’ to ‘inadequate’ in 2023 once the Department for Education tallied up the recovery amount. Leaders were told to seek a merger partner as the institution was no longer sustainable on its own.

Last month the college formally merged with Bridgwater & Taunton College to create UCS College Group.

A newly-published batch of Strode College’s delayed financial accounts for years up to 2023-24 reveal the total clawback amount for the first time.

The £5.75 million liability has followed the college into the new merged organisation.

In a statement to FE Week, a UCS spokesperson confirmed discussions with the DfE regarding the clawback were handled prior to the merger.

They said: “We are working closely with the department on an agreed approach and repayment plan that ensures the continued financial health and stability of the newly formed college group, without compromising the quality of education or support for students and staff.”

The spokesperson stressed the merger was designed to “create a stronger, more resilient educational offer for Somerset” and insisted UCS remained in a “robust financial position” despite inheriting the multimillion-pound debt.

Strode College’s previous leaders last year instructed lawyers to write to the six subcontractors involved to demand repayment.

UCS College Group’s spokesperson told FE Week they were “not in a position to comment on the contractual matters relating to legacy third-party providers, but the appropriate reviews and actions are being taken where necessary”.

The DfE and college have not disclosed the repayment plan’s structure or duration.

Rule breaches occurred between 2019 and 2022 – around the time the government cracked down on subcontracting in FE by introducing caps on volumes, geographic restrictions and enhanced oversight and transparency requirements to tackle poor-quality provision from third-party providers.

‘Our focus is now firmly on the future’

Strode College was judged as ‘good’ by Ofsted in 2022, brought in a total income of £16 million in 2024 and taught around 5,000 students last year.

Bridgwater & Taunton College holds an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted grade, teaches around 24,000 learners, has income of £65 million and a ‘good’ financial health rating.

UCS’s spokesperson said: “Our focus is now firmly on the future. UCS College Group is well placed to grow and deliver for Somerset. We have an outstanding curriculum, a history of strong employer partnerships, and a commitment to widening access to university-level study through University Centre Somerset.

“The group is in a robust financial position, with a clear vision and ambitious strategy that will continue to deliver educational excellence and transformative opportunities for students and communities across Somerset.”

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

ATAs
Sponsored

Spotlight on excellence: Nominations now open for the Apprenticeship & Training Awards 2026

Nominations are open for the 2026 Apprenticeship & Training Awards, celebrating outstanding employers and providers with national recognition, a...

FE Week Reporter

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Funding Adult Green Skills

New sources of funding are available to finance the delivery of green skills to all learners. Government policy is...

Tyler Palmer

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Plan for change funding to drive green construction skills

The government has launched a new plan for change to address the skills deficit in the construction industry, providing...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Colleges

DfE props up college merger with £7m grant

Proposals to sell one of the new group's campuses have also been met with dismay

Josh Mellor

Colleges
Exclusive

Get on board and publish your minutes, FE Commissioner tells colleges

FE Week audit finds half of colleges have not published governor minutes this year

Josh Mellor

Colleges

Merger date set for mega south west college group

The new name of the combined institutions has also been revealed

Billy Camden

Colleges

Ellen Thinnesen named as new FE Commissioner

The Education Partnership North East CEO will take the reins from Shelagh Legrave in January

FE Week Reporter

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *