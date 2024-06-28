Revealed: Most T Level drop outs switch to axed courses

90% of T Level drop-outs that switched to other technical courses went on to qualifications due to be defunded

Nearly all students who dropped out of the second wave of T Levels switched to a course that is set to be scrapped through controversial government plans.

The exclusive data has sparked renewed calls for the Conservatives to abandon their proposals that involve defunding a host of level 3 qualifications in the next two years and for Labour to stand behind their commitment to “pause and review” the reforms.

The Department for Education’s latest T Level action plan, published in April, confirmed previous FE Week reports that a third of students who started a T Level in 2021 left the programme early.

A total 5,321 students enrolled in 2021 but only 3,510 completed. Of the third that withdrew, 370 did an apprenticeship, 716 transferred to another course and 682 left education.

But the action plan did not lay out the courses those 716 learners chose.

Data obtained by FE Week through the Freedom of Information (FOI) law, and analysed by the Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA), revealed 90 per cent of students who switched to other technical or vocational courses chose a qualification that will be axed by 2026 under Tory reforms.

Seventy students, one in ten, swapped T Levels for A-levels, another 50 did a different academic qualification and six did a different T Level.

But 145 students, one in five, moved to a lower level 1 or level 2 qualification.

James Kewin, the deputy chief executive of the SFCA, believes defunding non-T Level qualifications and funding limited alternatives will result in more students choosing lower-level courses in their post-16 choices.

Defunded options

Three in five (439) switchers moved to an applied general, tech level or vocational and technical qualification (VTQs).

These have been earmarked to lose public money, either because they overlap with T Levels or because they don’t meet the government’s criteria for “reformed” level 3s.

SFCA’s analysis shows 397 of the 439 students switched to qualifications that will be axed.

James Kewin

Kewin said: “It’s hard to fathom how ministers can look at this sort of data and conclude it is in the best interests of students to plough ahead with the plan to scrap most non-T Level qualifications.

“The government remains determined to remove the safety net provided by these qualifications, despite the data published today showing the very obvious dangers of doing so.”

Introducing T Levels has not in itself been controversial, with many in the sector supportive in principle because of the extra teaching hours, higher per-student funding rates and generous capital funding for colleges and schools.

But removing public funding from rival qualifications and heavily restricting other options has been one of the most controversial education policies of the Conservative government.

Kewin, who leads the Protect Student Choice campaign coalition of 28 school, further and higher education organisations, said he “looks forward to a very different approach being adopted after next week’s election”.

Last June, the campaign secured a commitment from Labour to “pause and review” the defunding of qualifications if it won power.

Seema Malhotra, the shadow skills minister, said in October Labour “will work with colleges to develop the skills Britain needs through a pause and review of the disruptive defunding of qualifications”.

But the promise was absent from this month’s Labour manifesto.

FE Week understands DfE officials have identified defunding level 3 qualifications as an issue for urgent decisions for the incoming education secretary.