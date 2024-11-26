‘Relentless’ journey leads to top Ofsted result for north east college

Group lauded for student care in the aftermath of this year’s riots as inspectors are 'moved to tears' after seeing 'life-changing' work

A north east college group has received Ofsted’s highest marks after going through a “relentless” improvement journey.

Inspectors lauded “inspirational” leadership at Education Partnership North East (EPNE) after finding the group had been “transformed” with a culture of “high aspiration”.

The group teaches almost 9,000 students across three colleges – Sunderland College, Hartlepool Sixth Form College and Northumberland College.

Inspectors highlighted how teachers successfully developed students’ understanding of radicalisation and extremism in relation to the recent riots in Sunderland.

Adult students on ESOL courses also feel safe and cared for by the wider college community and their teachers, who checked that they had not been adversely affected by the impact of the riots.

Ofsted gave the college group ‘outstanding’ judgments across the board and deemed it to be making a “strong” contribution to meeting local skills needs.

A spokesperson for the group said the result is the outcome of an eight-year journey since merger that took two “insolvent” colleges – Northumberland and Hartlepool sixth form – to a position of “collaborative financial strength”.

‘Moved to tears’

Ellen Thinnesen, chief executive of EPNE, said inspectors were “moved to tears” at the “life-changing work” her staff deliver.

She said: “I can with all certainty say, our achievements are the product of many great people, who are deeply passionate for the north east and the local communities served by our colleges.

“To our people, our inspiring workforce (past and present), today’s success is the product of your hard work, your determination, self-belief and courage.”

According to Ofsted’s report, inspectors found students and apprentices benefit from “high quality teaching”, describing teachers as “skilful”. Student behaviour across all campuses was also labelled as “exemplary” and that learners “achieve extremely well”.

The inspection team also reported that students who have high needs complete work that is “exceptionally demanding, and, as a result, they achieve the best possible outcomes”.

Inspectors found that young people are “ambitious for their future because of the support and high-quality teaching they experience”.

Ofsted said EPNE’s curriculum has been transformed so that it “closely meets the needs of the north east region” and “expertly aligns” to the skills needs in Sunderland, Hartlepool and Northumberland.

Students and apprentices also benefit from an extensive range of activities to develop their “understanding of social responsibility and actively engage within their local community”.

Student-led initiatives include creating food hampers for children in poverty and hardship and raising funds for cancer charities.

Chair of governors James Stuart said: “This is a fantastic recognition for the combined efforts and dedication of everyone across the college group in achieving our ambitious vision.

“The governors are extremely proud of the journey we have been on and the role everyone has played to position the group as a leading provider of further and higher education now and into the future.”