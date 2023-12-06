RAAC: 3 more colleges with crumbly concrete confirmed

Three more colleges have confirmed cases of crumbly RAAC concrete on their campuses, the Department for Education said today.

An extra 18 education institutions have been added to the DfE’s updated list of affected schools and colleges, bringing the total to 231.

There are now 10 colleges, including one specialist college, with confirmed cases of the potentially dangerous crumbly concrete.

Abingdon and Witney College, Barnet and Southgate College and The Oldham College are the latest colleges to join the list.

The data states that students at Barnet and Southgate College and The Oldham College remain in face-to-face to education. At Abingdon at Witney, a “triage process” is in place. Details published today are accurate as of November 27.

Four schools have now been removed from the list since October after initial tests showed the material was not present in buildings.

Essex remains the worst affected area, with 63 settings affected.

The most common “mitigation” in place is all students being in face-to-face education, on-site in other buildings or “nearby”, affecting 98 per cent of settings on the list.

Previously reported colleges with RAAC confirmed in their buildings include Grantham College, Farnborough College of Technology, Marple Sixth Form College – part of The Trafford College Group, Petroc, Camborne College – part of Cornwall College Group, Peterborough College – part of Inspire Education Group and Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust).