Probe finds ‘funding irregularities’ in huge salary of Weston’s ex-principal

The college's longstanding chair has now stepped aside amid ESFA intervention into retired boss Sir Paul Phillips' pay

Fraud investigators have exposed “funding irregularities” involving payments to England’s former highest paid principal Sir Paul Phillips, FE Week can reveal.

The government has intervened and longstanding chair Andrew Leighton-Price has stepped aside at Weston College, where Phillips worked for over 20 years and employed his son as chief financial officer.

Tim Jackson, an adviser to the FE Commissioner and former principal of Sparsholt College, has been parachuted in to lead the college’s governing board while investigations continue.

Weston College is yet to publish accounts for 2022/23 but previous financial statements show Phillips was paid £357,000 and £362,000 in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Paid 9.6 times median wage

The government’s probe follows revelations in FE Week that Phillips earned a basic salary of 9.6 times more than the median pay of his full-time staff in 2022 – the highest pay multiple across the college sector. He was set to take on a unique remunerated role of “president” after he retired but governors U-turned on the controversial plan after it thwarted the college’s recruitment process for a successor.

Interim principal Jacqui Ford told staff yesterday the Education and Skills Funding Agency’s counter fraud and investigation team, through auditor BDO, had “uncovered some historical failures of financial management and controls, and failure to disclose certain financial information”.

Weston College is now braced for a financial notice to improve (NTI) which will say: “The investigation has found failures of management and controls, including high remuneration packages to the retired ex-principal, and failure to disclose such details of senior pay as required through the ESFA’s college accounts direction.”

The college nor the government commented on the full nature of the financial irregularities at the time of going to press.

Staff are “not massively surprised” about the intervention, according to FE Week sources.

Phillips was appointed as one of the government’s national leaders of further education in 2017 and knighted for services to further education in 2022. Weston College was awarded the Association of Colleges award for excellence in governance last year.

Phillips retired from his principal role in August 2023. His departure was highly commemorated by the college, which organised a donation page for a holiday for Phillips and his wife, and a staff lunch that was set to show a video of staff lip-syncing Tina Turner’s Simply the Best, tailored to Phillips’ tenure at the college.

His son Joe Phillips joined the college in 2010 and has held posts including vice-principal for finance and business planning, deputy principal and most recently chief operating officer.

Joe Phillips resigned in late 2023.

Paul Phillips’ 2021 total pay packet included a basic salary of £222,000, “benefits in kind” of £28,000, a “deferred payment” from a “retention scheme” of £37,000, plus pension contributions of £70,000.

His basic salary shot up by 16 per cent to £258,000 a year later. He also received £29,000 for benefits in kind and £75,000 pension contributions.

Phillips’ pay packet for 2023, his last year in post, is not yet known.

The government requires colleges to publish their accounts by January 31 each year. The counter fraud investigation is understood to be the reason why Weston College has delayed publishing its figures for this year.

‘No threat’ to college’s future

In a video sent to staff by interim principal Jacqui Ford, she made clear the intervention notice “focuses on the actions of staff no longer at the college” and does not threaten the college’s financial sustainability.

She added that the NTI will not impact day-to-day operations and was not a reflection of the quality of education at Weston College, which earlier this year was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted including for leadership and management.

“I have full confidence that we will quickly meet the requirements of the notice to improve and will restore the confidence of the ESFA,” Ford told staff.

Incoming chair Tim Jackson is expected to begin his role next month. He has already met with the board, staff and incoming permanent principal Pat Jones who is set to take the reins in July.

Ford told FE Week: “The college is cooperating with the Department for Education and the FE Commissioner’s team on the matters identified, and to implement the conditions set out in that notice within as short a period of time as possible.

“In the meantime, the college is continuing to operate normally in serving our students, communities and businesses and we’d like to thank our staff for their hard work and professionalism at this time.”

FE Week has attempted to contact Paul Phillips, Joe Phillips, Andrew Leighton-Price and the DfE for comment.