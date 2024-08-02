Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Qualifications

Phillipson defends ‘risible’ partial level 3 defunding pause

Pausing 2025 and 2026 defunding plans could prejudice DfE review, education secretary says

Pausing 2025 and 2026 defunding plans could prejudice DfE review, education secretary says

2 Aug 2024, 16:12

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Students starting at sixth forms and colleges next year will need to wait until December to know what courses will be available, the education secretary has confirmed, following last week’s controversial qualifications pause and review announcement.

In her response to a letter from the Protect Student Choice campaign, Bridget Phillipson stood by her decision to only commit to pausing the defunding of BTECs and applied general qualifications that were due to be scrapped this month and not for future years. 

BTECs pause and review: Everything you need to know

Department for Education officials will carry out a “short review” by the end of December 2024 that will confirm what level 3 qualifications will be available to students from September 2025 and 2026. 

Phillipson has now explained that pausing future defunding of qualifications at this stage could “prejudice the findings of this short review” and has advised colleges to make clear which of their courses may not be available. 

“When communicating with prospective students, colleges should be clear if a qualification they are interested in offering may not be available because it is currently on a defunding list.

“However, the position will be clarified before the turn of the year and colleges will be able to reflect this in their planning and marketing materials in the new year.”

But this timetable will cause “widespread disruption,” college leaders argue.

The Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA) has identified 30 colleges where at least 50 per cent of its level 3 provision is in scope of the government’s review, two of which with 100 per cent. 

Source: Sixth Form Colleges Association

Courses are typically finalised in July, 13 months before the new academic year begins, the SFCA said. This means that colleges won’t be able to offer students and families certainty about their post-16 options at open days this October this year, they association added.

Analysis of over 1 million 16-18 year-olds in full-time education suggests that 54 per cent study at least one qualification now under review.  

The row stems from a pre-election commitment made by Labour to the Protect Student Choice campaign to “pause and review” the previous government’s policy of scrapping applied general qualifications, including popular BTECs, to make way for T Levels. 

The campaign, made up of 25 organisations including unions, university representatives and employer bodies and led by SFCA, wrote to Phillipson after last week’s announcement urging the government to consider a longer pause. 

Phillipson rejected the call in her response. James Kewin, deputy chief executive of SFCA, said today it “suggests policy makers are disconnected from the reality of delivery.”

Kewin described Phillipson’s advice, that colleges should tell upcoming school leavers that certain qualifications may be unavailable, as “risible”.

“It is impossible to square this decision with the secretary of state’s aspiration to support working class and disadvantaged students, as these are the young people that disproportionately study applied general qualifications, or with the government’s mission to break down the barriers to opportunity” he said.

Phillipson has promised to “engage and collaborate with stakeholders as part of the focused post-16 qualifications reforms review.”

She wrote: “The work that sixth form colleges, training and apprenticeship providers and the FE sector do is essential to the change this government wants to achieve across the country.” 

Latest education roles from

Community Learning Tutors (ESOL, Employability, Digital, Family Learning, Fine Art, Textiles)

Community Learning Tutors (ESOL, Employability, Digital, Family Learning, Fine Art, Textiles)

Westminster Adult Education Service

View job
Sessional English Tutors

Sessional English Tutors

Croydon Adult Learning & Training (CALAT)

View job
Lecturer – Applied Science (Biology)

Lecturer – Applied Science (Biology)

Kingston College

View job
Teaching Support Co-ordinator (Mainstream)

Teaching Support Co-ordinator (Mainstream)

Milton Keynes College

View job
Executive Assistant to the Vice Chancellor

Executive Assistant to the Vice Chancellor

University College of Estate Management (UCEM)

View job
Principal & Chief Executive Officer

Principal & Chief Executive Officer

Stoke on Trent College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

#GE2024: Listen now as Let’s Go Further outlines the FE and skills priorities facing our new government

The Skills and Education Group podcast, Let’s Go Further, aims to challenge the way we all think about skills...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, colleges and schools can be confident that learners...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Why we’re backing our UK skills ‘Olympians’ (and why you should too)

This August, teams from over 200 nations will gather to compete in the sticky heat of the Paris summer...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Is your organisation prepared for a major incident?

We live in an unpredictable world where an unforeseen incident or environmental event could disrupt a Further Education (FE)...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Qualifications, T Levels
Exclusive

Revealed: Most T Level drop outs switch to axed courses

90% of T Level drop-outs that switched to other technical courses went on to qualifications due to be defunded

Shane Chowen

Qualifications

Revealed: 74 qualifications survive 2025 level 3 course cull

Approved 'alternative' qualifications can be funded alongside A-levels and T Levels

Shane Chowen

Qualifications, T Levels

DfE renames struggling T Level transition programme

Officials think the name change will improve progression to T Levels

Shane Chowen

Politics, Qualifications
Exclusive

Labour pledges to pause and review BTECs cull

Party would not defund any AGQs under the current timeline if it wins the next general election

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *