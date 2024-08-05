Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Early years provider buzzing after 'outstanding' first inspection

Inspectors praised 'highly motivated' apprentices at Leicester's Bright Bees Nursery

Inspectors praised ‘highly motivated’ apprentices at Leicester’s Bright Bees Nursery

5 Aug 2024, 17:06

A nursery and apprentice training provider has been rated ‘outstanding’ in all areas following its first full inspection.

Bright Bees Nursery, which trades as Scope Early Years, has three nurseries in Leicester and trains about 120 apprentices in the early years and pharmaceutical sectors.

In its first full inspection since the training arm was launched in 2020, Ofsted inspectors found apprentices studying “very well-planned and taught” curriculums taught by “highly qualified” experts.

They said apprentices consistently gain “high levels” of new knowledge and skills after often commencing their courses from “very low starting points and with considerable personal challenges”.

According to the report published today, apprentices were “highly motivated” by their studies, with some undergoing a “transformative” experience.

“They grow to believe in themselves as successful learners and professionals when previously they had lacked this self-belief,” the report said.

Inspectors praised assessors for their level of knowledge, “consistently demanding” teaching plans and “well-considered, probing discussions”.

They also commended the training provider’s special needs support, careers advice and broader personal development.

Leaders and management are “exceptional” in their support and work “decisively” when they identify issues, inspectors added.

Managing director of Scope Early Years Farah Farooq told FE Week the inspection was “tough”.

She added: “We are very proud of what we have achieved in early years and always put our learners at the heart of what we do.”

