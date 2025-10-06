If Gordon Ramsay walked into today’s skills sector, he would be screaming. Funding is broken, bureaucracy is bloated and expectations are sky-high. The system does not need another garnish – it needs a complete menu overhaul

If Gordon Ramsay walked into today’s skills sector, he would be screaming. Funding is broken, bureaucracy is bloated and expectations are sky-high. The system does not need another garnish – it needs a complete menu overhaul

Watching Gordon Ramsey’s Kitchen Nightmares always left me with one clear lesson: simplicity wins. He would rip out the bloated menus, ditch the overpriced ingredients and focus on what mattered – good food, done well.

Then came the other basics: enough customers through the door, the right number of chefs, and front-of-house staff who actually knew what they were doing. He always had a simple checklist.

Even large restaurant chains have failed by expanding too quickly, adding layers of bureaucracy and overcomplicating things. At the same time, online meal kits have flourished by offering simple, affordable, flexible solutions.

In the world of skills, are we living Gordon’s worst kitchen nightmare?

The funding mess

Skills funding has been slashed to the bone. And let us remember that education funding is based on cohort sizes. One chef cooking for the room, not one chef per customer. That is the model we are all funded by.

Funding generally supports delivery for learners who self-select and enrol. But it rarely covers the spiralling costs of targeting small, discrete groups with very specific characteristics.

Instead of a restaurant with vegetarian options and a pensioner discount, we are running a niche café that only serves vegetarian over-65s and wondering why the money does not add up.

The challenge of devolution

I have no quarrel with devolution. But let’s call it what it is: 50 versions of the same system, each with its own bureaucracy, rules and flavour. It is like franchising a chain of restaurants but giving each one permission to ignore the recipe.

Every extra bureaucratic layer is money taken straight out of colleges and providers – and, ultimately, the learner’s pocket.

Complexity v commonality

I don’t object to the skills system being complex; simplification makes sense up to 16. But beyond that, forget it. The real problem is that, instead of building around a common core, with optional modules to tailor to different needs, every course is unique. We saw this with the development of apprenticeship standards.

Think about it: 10 types of noodles and rice, paired with 10 different sauces, gives you 100 meal options from 20 core elements. That is far more efficient than designing 100 entirely separate dishes.

Champagne demands, beer money budgets

Here is the kicker: While the funding collapses, expectations skyrocket. More assessments. More guidance. Fully personalised programmes. Oh – and don’t just train learners, get them jobs too.

We are being paid for the main course, while being told to provide the starter, dessert, wine list and liqueurs on the house. That is not sustainable.

So, who is our Gordon Ramsey?

Now McFadden at the Department for Work and Pensions has been handed the ball. And our plea is simple: get the recipe right.

Who is going to kick down the door and scream: “This is a disaster!” McFadden? Jacqui Smith? Maybe Skills England? Skills has been a political football kicked between departments: business, education, employment. Each one wanting their own flavour.

Time to get real

Skills is not one thing. It is a whole banquet – upskilling, reskilling, employed, unemployed, entry-level, higher education. Learning in work. Learning to get into work.

Is it skills training? Is it employability? If it is both, then fund both. Stop pretending that we can throw everything into the pot and expect it to taste good without paying for the ingredients.

The recipe for change

Here is what we need:

A common core curriculum with optional units – or better yet, a fully unitised system.

Programmes open to all, with incentives for learners or regions that need extra support.

Proper funding when programmes go beyond skills and stray into employability or social support.

And above all: stop making everything bespoke. Higher levels of commonality mean resources and staff can be shared, scaled and improved.

In today’s online world, we could have brilliant national resources for learners and teachers available to every provider, with each adding their local flavour on top. That is how you get efficiency and quality.

Because right now? We have got a kitchen full of chefs, no clear menu, no proper funding – and diners walking out hungry.

The skills kitchen is on fire. Someone needs to walk in, rip up the menu and start shouting.