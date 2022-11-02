Online apprenticeship provider lauded as ‘outstanding’ in first inspection

An online apprenticeship provider is celebrating after securing an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating in its first ever full inspection.

Apprentify Ltd, headquartered in Cheshire, has almost 300 apprentices mostly studying content production or digital marketing level three apprenticeships.

In a grade one Ofsted report published today, apprentices are described as “enthusiastic” and “motivated to succeed” in an environment where staff encourage apprentices to develop a “lifelong love of learning”.

The watchdog reported that all apprentices who had come to the end of their apprenticeship had passed, with most achieving distinction grades.

Leaders and managers were praised for their specialised career guidance which prepared learners “extremely well” for their next steps.

Apprentices also benefit from industry-specialist mentors who support them into employment opportunities.

Development coaches provide information on higher level apprenticeships, university courses and career development allowing apprentices to negotiate new workplace positions.

The report noted that most apprentices move into promoted posts or take on greater responsibility at the end of their apprenticeship.

Ofsted praised leaders and board members knowledge of the quality of education which enables them to provide support and challenge to their managers.

The report also drew on an “ambitious” and “well structured” curriculum with specialised training. For example, IT technical salesperson apprentices participated in coaching sessions to improve their presentation skills.

Jonathan Fitchew

Apprentify Ltd was incorporated in 2016 and started offering apprenticeships in 2018. This was the provider’s first full inspection from Ofsted.

Jonathan Fitchew, Apprentify’s group chief executive, said: “To achieve an outstanding rating in our first ever inspection is testament to the hard work and dedication we put into helping both apprentices and businesses to flourish through skills development.”

He explained that the students’ choice of course sets the tone for the rest of their development, where they are then supported to find a programme which matches their personality and ambitions in their digital assessment centres.

“From there, we deliver outstanding learning opportunities through industry and sector experts who have a true passion for teaching, to create pathways to mastery, forging fantastic futures.”