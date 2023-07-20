Oliver vows to ‘work with whole sector’ to ‘create best’ Ofsted

Sir Martyn Oliver will appear before MPs in September after being confirmed as DfE's pick for Ofsted chief

Sir Martyn Oliver will appear before MPs in September after being confirmed as DfE's pick for Ofsted chief

Sir Martyn Oliver has vowed to work “closely with the whole sector” to “create the best system” for children after being confirmed as the Department for Education’s preferred candidate for Ofsted chief inspector.

Gillian Keegan confirmed the selection of the Outwood Grange Academies Trust boss this morning.

In a statement, Oliver said he was “deeply honoured and hugely privileged” by the recommendation.

“Subject to the pre-appointment hearing, I can promise that I will work extremely hard and very closely with the whole sector so that we can together build on what has been done to date to create the best system in all areas of education, children’s services and skills for the benefit of children and young people,” he added.

Oliver will now be subject to a pre-appointment hearing by the education committee in September.

Keegan said Oliver has “demonstrated exemplary leadership and an unwavering commitment to driving up standards in areas of disadvantage in his time as a school and trust leader.

“I am confident the breadth of Martyn’s experience will enable him to build on this vital work as Ofsted moves into the future.”

She thanked current chief inspector Amanda Spielman “for successfully steering Ofsted over the last seven years, introducing key reforms including hugely important new education and social care inspection frameworks”.