Home Latest news from FE Week
Ofsted

Ofsted reports paused during Queen mourning, but inspections continue

Senior officials met this morning to discuss operational changes after the death of The Queen

Senior officials met this morning to discuss operational changes after the death of The Queen

9 Sep 2022, 15:29

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

Ofsted will pause publishing reports during the mourning of Queen Elizabeth II, but has said inspections will continue.

Senior officials at the inspectorate met this morning. A statement from the inspectorate read: “In line with government guidance that public services should continue and schools and FE settings should remain open during the period of mourning, our inspections will carry on.”

A spokesperson said they will be “understanding of any arrangements or activities education settings have planned or are planning during this period, and our inspectors will work flexibly around them”.

However they will be “pausing the routine publication of inspection reports until the mourning period concludes”.

The FE community has paid tribute to the Queen’s “dedication to public service”. She died aged 96 at Balmoral yesterday afternoon. 

A period of national mourning has begun, which will last until the end of the day of the state funeral. Royal mourning will continue seven days after the funeral. 

Many events – including music performances and football matches – have been cancelled.

Inspections were suspended during the first lockdown of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. A full programme of routine inspections was not brought back until September last year.

Schools and FE settings have been told to remain open following the Queen’s death.

Details of the Queen’s funeral are yet to be confirmed but her son, King Charles III, will decide whether it is designated a bank holiday.

If it is, it’s thought likely that schools would close for the day. Further guidance is expected when a decision is made.

More from this theme

Apprenticeships, Ofsted
ofsted

Contracts risk for provider after Ofsted finds ‘students’ who never studied with the firm

Ofsted inspectors also found apprentices without jobs at the firm

Jason Noble

Ofsted

Ofsted ditches Covid disruption deferral policy

The inspection code of conduct has also been strengthened

Samantha Booth

Ofsted
ofsted

SEND college judged ‘inadequate’ over safety concerns

Staffing issues and gaps in SEND experience highlighted by watchdog

Jason Noble

Ofsted

Former Conservative party adviser appointed in Ofsted board shake-up

Jon Yates one of six new appointments alongside former Tory councillor candidate and Jewish schools group chief

Amy Walker

Ofsted
ofsted

Large accountancy apprenticeship provider excels with grade 1 in first Ofsted inspection

First Intuition Cambridge Ltd rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in all areas in its first full inspection

Jason Noble

Apprenticeships, Ofsted
ofsted

Another giant apprenticeship provider hit with Ofsted grade 3

Kaplan's level 7 apprenticeship delivery comes in for specific criticism

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.