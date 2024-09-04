Ofsted names new ‘external reference group’ members

Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Groups will offer 'independent advice and challenge' as watchdog embarks on wide-ranging reforms, but FE and skills representation is lacking

Shane Chowen and Freddie Whittaker

4 Sep 2024, 16:10

Ofsted has named the members of seven new external reference groups that will offer “independent advice and challenge” as it embarks on wide-ranging reforms.

Chief inspector Sir Martyn Oliver announced as part of his response to the “Big Listen” consultation this week that he had created the seven groups to “share ideas” and offer Ofsted feedback, including examining its frameworks, looking at training and inspection design and recommending improvements.

Of the 80 appointments announced across the seven groups, just four have links to further education colleges, training providers or adult learning organisations.

Adult learning network Holex chief Sue Pember is a lone FE voice on the curriculum, teaching and assessment group, while the behaviour and attendance group has no FE and skills representatives.

Alun Francis, the governments’ social mobility commissioner and principal of Blackpool and The Fylde College is the only FE member of the inclusion group.

On the well-being of leaders and staff group, training provider SCL Education and Training’s principal of education Stuart Allen, who is also an Ofsted inspector, is joined by Kirklees College assistant principal and DfE FE student support champion Polly Harrow.

Ofsted said today: “His Majesty’s Chief Inspector (HMCI), Sir Martyn Oliver, is committed to working with the sectors that Ofsted inspects and regulates. He has invited external stakeholders with relevant experience to be members of one of 7 external reference groups.”

The groups will meet three times a year, and between them will “discuss and challenge Ofsted’s data, research and evaluation plans” and act as “expert advisors on their specialism, sharing important updates and developments”.

They will also advise on proposed developments around Ofsted’s areas of research interest, policy or practice, and support and assist with “translating insights into recommendations and improvements for policy and practice”.

The groups will also advise on “maximising impact and dissemination of our research and evaluation outputs”, inform Ofsted’s strategic priorities and offer “feedback and challenge on Ofsted’s policy work to make sure inspections raise standards in education”.

They will also give advice on aspects of training relating to leader and staff well-being.

Here’s the full list of members:

Curriculum, teaching and assessment

  • Co-Chair: Chris Paterson, Education Endowment Fund (EEF)
  • Co-Chair: Lee Owston, Ofsted
  • Andrew Percival, Stanley Road Primary School
  • Chris Winch, Kings College London
  • Clare Sealy, States of Guernsey
  • Harry Kutty, Cantell School
  • Jeffrey Quaye, Aspirations Academy Trust
  • Matt Hood, Oak Academy
  • Molly Devlin, ARK Start
  • Russell Hobby, Teach First
  • Sue Morris-King, Ofsted
  • Susan Pember, Holex

Behaviour and attendance external reference group

  • Co-Chair: Rob Tarn, Northern Education Trust
  • Co-Chair: Lee Owston, Ofsted
  • Amanda Allard, National Children’s Bureau (NCB)
  • Catherine Roper, Wiltshire Police
  • Helen Matthews, Ofsted
  • Jon Chaloner, Confederation of Schools Trusts
  • Sarah Clarke, National Network of Parent Carer Forums (NNPCF)
  • Susan Tranter, Edmonton Country School
  • Tom Bennett, ResearchEd/Department for Education (DfE)
  • Tracey Campbell, The Academy for Behaviour Leadership

Inclusion external reference group

  • Co-Chair: Mark Vickers, Olive Academies
  • Co-Chair: Lee Owston, Ofsted
  • Alun Francis, Social Mobility Commission
  • Amanda Allard, Council for Disabled Children
  • Cath Murray, Ambition Institute
  • Joe Collin, Youth Endowment Fund (YEF)
  • Kiran Gill, The Difference
  • Kirstie Fulthorpe, KLF Education
  • Matt Jones, Ark Globe Academy
  • Susan Douglas, Eden Academy Trust
  • Victor Shafiee, Ofsted

Well-being of leaders and staff 

  • Chair: Matthew Purves, Ofsted
  • Alison Peacock, Chartered College of Teaching
  • Ann Graham, Haringey London Borough Council
  • Dominic Siwoku, Department for Education (DfE)
  • John Young, Ofsted
  • Laura Fordham, Bedford Academy
  • Lisa Telling, Katesgrove and Southcote Primary Schools
  • Neil Leitch, Early Years Alliance
  • Peter Fonagy, Anna Freud
  • Polly Harrow, Kirklees College
  • Sarah McIntosh, Mental Health First Aid England
  • Stuart Allen, SCL Education & Training Limited
  • Tim Coulson, Unity Schools Partnership and Schools Wellbeing Partnership

Early years regulation and social care 

  • Chair: Yvette Stanley, Ofsted
  • Claire Dorer, National Association of Special Schools
  • Colum Conway, Social Work England
  • Harvey Gallagher, National Association of Fostering Providers
  • Helen Donohoe, Professional Association for Childcare and Early Years (PACEY)
  • Jo Fisher, Association of Directors of Children’s Services (ADCS)
  • June O’Sullivan, London Early Years Foundation
  • Katharine Sacks-Jones, Become
  • Lisa Pascoe/Jayne Coward, Ofsted
  • Lucy Harte, Care Quality Commission (CQC)
  • Mark Kerr, Children’s Homes Association
  • Purnima Tanuku, National Day Nurseries Association
  • Rachel De Souza, Office of the Children’s Commissioner

Insights and evidence (education)

  • Co-Chair: Tim Leunig, Public First and Onward
  • Co-Chair: Alex Jones, Ofsted
  • Carole Willis, National Foundation for Educational Research
  • Chris Wilson, ImpactEd Group
  • Emily Yeomans, Education Endowment Foundation
  • Ian Knowles, Department for Education (DfE)
  • Jo-Anne Baird, University of Oxford
  • John Jerrim, University College London (UCL) Institute of Education
  • Jon Andrews, Education Policy Institute
  • Josh Hillman, Nuffield Foundation
  • Lee Elliot Major, University of Exeter
  • Melanie Ehren, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
  • Sam Freedman, Institute for Government
  • Simon Burgess, University of Bristol
  • Sue Morris-King, Ofsted
  • Verena Bräehler, Ofsted

Insights and evidence (social care)

  • Co-Chair: Dez Holmes, Research in Practice
  • Co-Chair: Alex Jones, Ofsted
  • Carlene Firmin, Durham University
  • Claudia Bernard, Goldsmiths
  • Delphine Robineau, Department for Education (DfE)
  • Gail Gibbons, Youth Endowment Fund (YEF)
  • Gillian Ruch, Association of Professors of Social Work
  • James Simmonds-Read, The Children’s Society
  • Jason Bradbury, Ofsted
  • Jo Casebourne, Foundations
  • Leon Feinstein, Rees Centre, University of Oxford
  • Lisa Harker, Nuffield Family Justice Observatory (FJO)
  • Lisa Holmes, University of Sussex
  • Lisa Pascoe, Ofsted
  • Maria Neophytou, National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC)
  • Maris Stratulis, British Association of Social Workers (BASW)
  • Nigel Thompson, Care Quality Commission (CQC)
  • Rick Hood, Kingston University

