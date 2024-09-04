Ofsted names new ‘external reference group’ members

Groups will offer 'independent advice and challenge' as watchdog embarks on wide-ranging reforms, but FE and skills representation is lacking

Ofsted has named the members of seven new external reference groups that will offer “independent advice and challenge” as it embarks on wide-ranging reforms.

Chief inspector Sir Martyn Oliver announced as part of his response to the “Big Listen” consultation this week that he had created the seven groups to “share ideas” and offer Ofsted feedback, including examining its frameworks, looking at training and inspection design and recommending improvements.

Of the 80 appointments announced across the seven groups, just four have links to further education colleges, training providers or adult learning organisations.

Adult learning network Holex chief Sue Pember is a lone FE voice on the curriculum, teaching and assessment group, while the behaviour and attendance group has no FE and skills representatives.

Alun Francis, the governments’ social mobility commissioner and principal of Blackpool and The Fylde College is the only FE member of the inclusion group.

On the well-being of leaders and staff group, training provider SCL Education and Training’s principal of education Stuart Allen, who is also an Ofsted inspector, is joined by Kirklees College assistant principal and DfE FE student support champion Polly Harrow.

Ofsted said today: “His Majesty’s Chief Inspector (HMCI), Sir Martyn Oliver, is committed to working with the sectors that Ofsted inspects and regulates. He has invited external stakeholders with relevant experience to be members of one of 7 external reference groups.”

The groups will meet three times a year, and between them will “discuss and challenge Ofsted’s data, research and evaluation plans” and act as “expert advisors on their specialism, sharing important updates and developments”.

They will also advise on proposed developments around Ofsted’s areas of research interest, policy or practice, and support and assist with “translating insights into recommendations and improvements for policy and practice”.

The groups will also advise on “maximising impact and dissemination of our research and evaluation outputs”, inform Ofsted’s strategic priorities and offer “feedback and challenge on Ofsted’s policy work to make sure inspections raise standards in education”.

They will also give advice on aspects of training relating to leader and staff well-being.

Here’s the full list of members:

Curriculum, teaching and assessment

Co-Chair: Chris Paterson, Education Endowment Fund (EEF)

Co-Chair: Lee Owston, Ofsted

Andrew Percival, Stanley Road Primary School

Chris Winch, Kings College London

Clare Sealy, States of Guernsey

Harry Kutty, Cantell School

Jeffrey Quaye, Aspirations Academy Trust

Matt Hood, Oak Academy

Molly Devlin, ARK Start

Russell Hobby, Teach First

Sue Morris-King, Ofsted

Susan Pember, Holex

Behaviour and attendance external reference group

Co-Chair: Rob Tarn, Northern Education Trust

Co-Chair: Lee Owston, Ofsted

Amanda Allard, National Children’s Bureau (NCB)

Catherine Roper, Wiltshire Police

Helen Matthews, Ofsted

Jon Chaloner, Confederation of Schools Trusts

Sarah Clarke, National Network of Parent Carer Forums (NNPCF)

Susan Tranter, Edmonton Country School

Tom Bennett, ResearchEd/Department for Education (DfE)

Tracey Campbell, The Academy for Behaviour Leadership

Inclusion external reference group

Co-Chair: Mark Vickers, Olive Academies

Co-Chair: Lee Owston, Ofsted

Alun Francis, Social Mobility Commission

Amanda Allard, Council for Disabled Children

Cath Murray, Ambition Institute

Joe Collin, Youth Endowment Fund (YEF)

Kiran Gill, The Difference

Kirstie Fulthorpe, KLF Education

Matt Jones, Ark Globe Academy

Susan Douglas, Eden Academy Trust

Victor Shafiee, Ofsted

Well-being of leaders and staff

Chair: Matthew Purves, Ofsted

Alison Peacock, Chartered College of Teaching

Ann Graham, Haringey London Borough Council

Dominic Siwoku, Department for Education (DfE)

John Young, Ofsted

Laura Fordham, Bedford Academy

Lisa Telling, Katesgrove and Southcote Primary Schools

Neil Leitch, Early Years Alliance

Peter Fonagy, Anna Freud

Polly Harrow, Kirklees College

Sarah McIntosh, Mental Health First Aid England

Stuart Allen, SCL Education & Training Limited

Tim Coulson, Unity Schools Partnership and Schools Wellbeing Partnership

Early years regulation and social care

Chair: Yvette Stanley, Ofsted

Claire Dorer, National Association of Special Schools

Colum Conway, Social Work England

Harvey Gallagher, National Association of Fostering Providers

Helen Donohoe, Professional Association for Childcare and Early Years (PACEY)

Jo Fisher, Association of Directors of Children’s Services (ADCS)

June O’Sullivan, London Early Years Foundation

Katharine Sacks-Jones, Become

Lisa Pascoe/Jayne Coward, Ofsted

Lucy Harte, Care Quality Commission (CQC)

Mark Kerr, Children’s Homes Association

Purnima Tanuku, National Day Nurseries Association

Rachel De Souza, Office of the Children’s Commissioner

Insights and evidence (education)

Co-Chair: Tim Leunig, Public First and Onward

Co-Chair: Alex Jones, Ofsted

Carole Willis, National Foundation for Educational Research

Chris Wilson, ImpactEd Group

Emily Yeomans, Education Endowment Foundation

Ian Knowles, Department for Education (DfE)

Jo-Anne Baird, University of Oxford

John Jerrim, University College London (UCL) Institute of Education

Jon Andrews, Education Policy Institute

Josh Hillman, Nuffield Foundation

Lee Elliot Major, University of Exeter

Melanie Ehren, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam

Sam Freedman, Institute for Government

Simon Burgess, University of Bristol

Sue Morris-King, Ofsted

Verena Bräehler, Ofsted

Insights and evidence (social care)