Thirty-three universities and colleges will share the final tranche of a £40 million pot to grow level 6 degree apprenticeships in England.

The Office for Students has announced the results of the third wave of funding from the scheme.

Today’s 33 winners will share £14 million, the same amount that was handed to 32 recipients in wave two. There were 51 winners in wave one, who shared £12 million.

The funding is used to expand level 6 apprenticeships in providers already delivering the provision, as well as providers looking to add the offer to their roster for the first time.

Projects funded through the scheme have to increase the number of students on level 6 degree apprenticeships and “increase equality of opportunity for students into and during” the programme, the OfS said.

Most (18) recipients in today’s announcements did not win funding in previous rounds.

Click here to view the full list of successful providers

Of the newly announced £14 million, £3,381,000 has been awarded to a collaborative bid from Middlesex University, Birmingham City University, Oxford Brookes University, University of Hertfordshire, Kingston University, University of Brighton and University of Greenwich to form the “healthcare education consortium”.

The consortium plans to increase apprentice starts, reduce duplication, and pool resources to create a coordinated strategy for local, regional, and national apprenticeship provision, working in partnership with NHS Trusts and Integrated Care Boards.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth University has been awarded £465,501 to support the development and introduction of five new degree apprenticeship programmes for delivery in September 2025: accounting finance manager, biomedical scientist, digital marketer, midwife and social worker.

Nottingham College will use £157,697 to launch two new degree apprenticeship programmes: product design and development engineer, and manufacturing engineer.

The OfS said the college’s funding proposal “builds on current provision to create clear progression pathways and a comprehensive skills ladder in engineering”, adding that it will also “contribute to developing an outreach programme targeting disadvantaged areas of Nottingham, with a focus on engaging young people from low socioeconomic backgrounds, ethnic minorities, and women”.

John Blake, director for fair access and participation at the OfS, said: “Since we launched this degree apprenticeships fund last year, I have been continually impressed with the range, scope and ambition of the bids we have received – and this round of bids has been no different. I have been particularly pleased to see how universities and colleges have prioritised recruiting and supporting students from all backgrounds, and the successful bids have all demonstrated real commitment to addressing and removing barriers for students to succeed.”

Skills minister Jacqui Smith said: “This government’s mission is to break down barriers to opportunity, which is why we are funding the expansion of level 6 degree apprenticeships so people who might not otherwise get a university degree have a route into rewarding careers.

“We will work closely with Skills England and the OfS to ensure these level 6 apprenticeships provide good value for money and drive economic growth.”

Today’s announcement comes a week after the government revealed plans to restrict employers’ ability to use their apprenticeship levy contributions on level 7 apprenticeships due to affordability concerns.