Ofqual has removed key dates for T Level results from its new information hub for vocational qualifications – just a week after MPs demanded more transparency on data for the new technical courses.

The regulator began publishing key dates for its timeline of awarding vocational and technical qualification (VTQ) results this year as part of an action plan to avoid a repeat of issues that led to 21,000 BTEC and CTEC delayed results last summer.

The hub includes specific dates for checkpoints, latest submissions of assessments, qualification claim dates, submissions for evidence and latest release of certificates to centres, among other stringent deadlines for individual awarding bodies.

However, guidance updated this week has removed the transparency data for T Levels which had previously been included.

A spokesperson from Ofqual said this was a correction because T Levels are not a part of its “VTQ action plan”.

“The technical qualifications (TQs) within T Levels are not part of the VTQ action plan because these results were not delivered late in 2022, and their timelines were not intended to be published on this page,” the spokesperson said.

“Ofqual is, however, considering whether to extend data on the hub page to include other VTQs, including TQs, in future.”

It is understood that the T Level deadlines previously published on the page were not complete and one date was incorrect.

The removal comes a week after MPs on the education select committee published a report into the government’s Level 3 qualifications reforms, in which it said that publishing of data on T Levels should be improved, particularly around student destinations, progression and transition programme outcomes.

Last August, around 21,000 BTEC and Cambridge Technical results were issued late, leaving students in limbo.

Data from December revealed that 12,346 Level 3 results and 8,573 Level 2 results were delayed, with affected students receiving blank results slips which prompted a flurry of calls to the awarding bodies demanding answers.

An investigation by the regulator and internal investigations by the two awarding bodies late in 2022 revealed that complex adaptations due to Covid-19, an influx of inexperienced exams officers, and poor communication were behind the problems.

Ofqual has mandated that this summer every school and college must have a designated senior exams contact available in case of problems, and set a series of stringent deadlines in the run-up to level 3 results day on August 17.

That includes agreement between AOs and schools or colleges which students are due to receive results by May 26, what remaining evidence is needed for each student by June 23, and a final deadline to issue results to centres on August 14 – three days before results day itself.