New 'school profiles' to be explored for colleges

DfE will pilot the 'one-stop shop' tool this year

DfE will pilot the 'one-stop shop' tool this year

10 Sep 2025, 10:12

More from this author

Ministers intend to introduce new digital “school profiles” for colleges, it has been revealed.

The plan was unveiled yesterday in the Department for Education’s response to a consultation on school accountability reform.

Officials are developing a new “digital service” to act as a “one-stop shop” for parents and the wider public to view a “broad range of information” about a school.

It will feature information from inspection report cards, along with performance data, like exam results, along with achievement and attendance stats.

A pilot version will be tested this academic year, with “the aim for the service to be launched publicly in 2026-27”.

DfE said it considers it “important for there to be coverage of 16-18 institutions as many young people will carry on their 16-18 education in schools or colleges”.

It added: “We will therefore also undertake further research in 2025-26 to explore how best to introduce similar profiles for 16-18 institutions, which will include further education colleges.”

At present, there are multiple online databases for the public, such as “get information about schools”, “compare school performance”, Ofsted’s website and scores of weekly, monthly and annual publications on things like attendance.

DfE intends to discontinue the “compare school and college performance” and “analyse school performance” tools once profiles are up and running.

