New principal takes the reins at Cumbrian college

Kendal College confirms appointment of Jason Turton

26 Aug 2025, 11:00

A college in Cumbria has appointed a new principal ahead of the next academic year.

Jason Turton has taken the helm at Kendal College following the retirement of Kelvin Nash who held the post for seven years.

The college said Turton brings “extensive experience” in both further and higher education leadership, with a “proven track record of driving improvement, forging powerful partnerships, and embedding innovation across institutions”. 

Turton joins from Barking and Dagenham College where he spent six years in leadership roles, with the last four as deputy principal for curriculum and quality.

Prior to that he worked at Preston College for 15 years before holding roles at Havering College of Further and Higher Education and Salford City College.

Kendal College was judged ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted at its most recent full inspection in 2023. It employs over 300 people and holds a ‘good’ financial health rating.

Its student population includes over 1,500 16-to-19-year-olds, almost 1,000 apprentices, over 50 higher education students and more than 850 adult learners.

Kendal College chair, professor Rob Trimble, said: “Following an extensive national search and a field of exceptionally strong candidates, Jason stood out as the leader who could truly take Kendal College to the next stage of its journey. 

“His vision, expertise, and ability to connect strategy with community impact make him the ideal person to lead our college into the future.”

Turton added: “Kendal College is already a vital and respected part of the region, with a proud history and a clear mission. My focus will be on building on these strengths—enhancing our partnerships, embracing innovation, and ensuring every learner leaves with the skills, values, and self-belief to make a real difference in their chosen path.”

