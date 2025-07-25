New principal takes the helm at ‘outstanding’ London college

An outstanding London college has appointed a new leader following the retirement of its long-serving principal and CEO.

Governors at West Thames College have promoted Marta Gajewska (pictured above) to the top job after four years as vice principal for curriculum and quality.

She succeeds Tracy Aust, who has stood down after 27 years at the college, spending the last nine as principal and CEO.

The college described Gajewska as “a passionate advocate for inclusive, high-quality education with a bold vision and deep commitment to student success”.

Gajewska joined the college as director of core skills in 2016 before becoming vice principal in 2021. Before West Thames, she was head of teaching and learning at East Berkshire College.

West Thames is one of London’s smallest general further education colleges, reporting a total income of £24.1 million for the 2023-24 financial year. It employed 255 staff and enrolled 5,300 students that year across its two campuses in west London.

Ofsted graded the college ‘outstanding’ in January following a full inspection, praising its “life-changing” impact on disadvantaged students.

Tracy Aust

Aust said: “It’s not the Ofsted ‘outstanding’ that means the most to me, it’s the fact that we are able to provide an outstanding student experience for each and every student who walks through our door.

“That has always been my personal goal and what has driven me to do the role I do in a sector which genuinely transforms lives.”

On her watch, Gajewska said the college’s “unwavering commitment to excellence continues.”

“We will keep raising the bar, ensuring every student receives the support, education and opportunities they need to thrive. Whatever your background, whatever your goals, we’re here to help you succeed,” she added.