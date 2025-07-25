Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Colleges

New principal takes the helm at ‘outstanding’ London college

Incoming boss Marta Gajewska vows to 'keep raising the bar'

Incoming boss Marta Gajewska vows to 'keep raising the bar'

25 Jul 2025, 15:33

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

An outstanding London college has appointed a new leader following the retirement of its long-serving principal and CEO.

Governors at West Thames College have promoted Marta Gajewska (pictured above) to the top job after four years as vice principal for curriculum and quality.

She succeeds Tracy Aust, who has stood down after 27 years at the college, spending the last nine as principal and CEO.

The college described Gajewska as “a passionate advocate for inclusive, high-quality education with a bold vision and deep commitment to student success”.

Gajewska joined the college as director of core skills in 2016 before becoming vice principal in 2021. Before West Thames, she was head of teaching and learning at East Berkshire College.

West Thames is one of London’s smallest general further education colleges, reporting a total income of £24.1 million for the 2023-24 financial year. It employed 255 staff and enrolled 5,300 students that year across its two campuses in west London.

Ofsted graded the college ‘outstanding’ in January following a full inspection, praising its “life-changing” impact on disadvantaged students.

Tracy Aust

Aust said: “It’s not the Ofsted ‘outstanding’ that means the most to me, it’s the fact that we are able to provide an outstanding student experience for each and every student who walks through our door.

“That has always been my personal goal and what has driven me to do the role I do in a sector which genuinely transforms lives.”

On her watch, Gajewska said the college’s “unwavering commitment to excellence continues.”

“We will keep raising the bar, ensuring every student receives the support, education and opportunities they need to thrive. Whatever your background, whatever your goals, we’re here to help you succeed,” she added.

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Plan for change funding to drive green construction skills

The government has launched a new plan for change to address the skills deficit in the construction industry, providing...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace targets harassment and misconduct in education 

In an era where safeguarding and compliance are firmly in the spotlight, education providers face a growing responsibility: to...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Screening for the cognitive needs of apprentices is essential – does it matter if the process is engaging?

Engagement should be the first priority in cognitive assessment. An engaging assessment is an inclusive assessment — when cognitive...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Colleges, Skills reform

Raising participation age to 18 had ‘limited impact’, study suggests

But researchers say the policy has 'untapped potential to expand learning opportunities' as they call for a review

Ruth Lucas

Colleges, Skills reform
Long read

BTECs axe will cause huge ‘qualifications gap’, ministers warned

Report claims key areas of the economy will be hit by scrapping ‘vital’ courses amid slow T Levels growth

Billy Camden

Colleges

College staff scholarships announced to tackle antisemitism

Long-awaited £7m training contract will also help colleges navigate 'difficult' conversations on Israel-Gaza conflict

Anviksha Patel

Colleges

MP criticises college group after another campus sale

WCG has now closed two sites since it merged in 2016

Josh Mellor

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *