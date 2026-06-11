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12 June 2026

Multiply programme showed us what works in adult numeracy

The lessons from Rishi Sunak’s adult numeracy programme Multiply highlight the importance of learning that meets adults where they are
Alex Stevenson Guest Contributor

Deputy director, Learning & Work Institute

5 min read
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When adults learn, our society and economy thrive is the strapline for Learning and Work Institute’s Get the Nation Learning campaign. It came to mind while reading the recently published findings of the Multiply programme evaluation.

Rishi Sunak’s £270 million ‘Multiply’ adult numeracy programme, funded courses across England between 2022 and 2025.

The evaluation was unable to show whether the programme improved adults’ numeracy skills, which has generated some debate in the sector. But it did reveal much about how to engage adults in learning.

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