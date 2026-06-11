Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe When adults learn, our society and economy thrive is the strapline for Learning and Work Institute’s Get the Nation Learning campaign. It came to mind while reading the recently published findings of the Multiply programme evaluation. Rishi Sunak’s £270 million ‘Multiply’ adult numeracy programme, funded courses across England between 2022 and 2025. The evaluation was unable to show whether the programme improved adults’ numeracy skills, which has generated some debate in the sector. But it did reveal much about how to engage adults in learning. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.