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26 June 2026

Movement is helping my traumatised ESOL students to engage

Teaching English to learners who have experienced war and displacement requires more than carefully planned lessons. Small changes to classroom practice can help create the sense of safety and focus that learning depends on
Jane Botros Guest Contributor

ESOL curriculum leader, Edinburgh College

4 min read
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Sometimes looking around an FE ESOL class can feel demotivating, when you’re greeted by blank faces, drooping eyelids and surreptitious tapping on phones under the table. As ESOL teachers, we carefully plan our lessons and it is disheartening to see students not focused and engaged.

Many of our students arrive in our classes desperate to learn English so they can build a better life in this country. Sometimes it can feel frustratingly difficult for teachers to find ways to fulfil that goal.

Perhaps we need to look closer at the reasons students are unable to concentrate.

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