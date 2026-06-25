Movement is helping my traumatised ESOL students to engage

Sometimes looking around an FE ESOL class can feel demotivating, when you’re greeted by blank faces, drooping eyelids and surreptitious tapping on phones under the table. As ESOL teachers, we carefully plan our lessons and it is disheartening to see students not focused and engaged.

Many of our students arrive in our classes desperate to learn English so they can build a better life in this country. Sometimes it can feel frustratingly difficult for teachers to find ways to fulfil that goal.

Perhaps we need to look closer at the reasons students are unable to concentrate.