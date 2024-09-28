National policy-making has left the West Midlands behind and the region needs and wants to try something new

National policy-making has left the West Midlands behind and the region needs and wants to try something new

Five months ago, the people of the region elected me the Mayor of the West Midlands. It’s a role with significant powers and influence, and I’m committed to using it to create lasting change. Education and skills are at the heart of my plans to do that.

I’ve now set out a plan for the West Midlands to be the best place to live, learn, work and do business. This means bringing together key players across the region to focus on four priorities: jobs, housing, growth and transport.

To make this happen, I’m establishing a ‘council of experts’: four taskforces with proven expertise to drive progress in each of these critical areas.

Our region, with its large youth population, faces a significant challenge: youth unemployment here is double the national average. Around 25,000 of our 18-24-year-olds are out of work and relying on unemployment-related benefits. That’s simply not good enough.

Our vision is for the West Midlands to be a place where every young person has the support and opportunities they need to start their careers with confidence. In July, I launched my Youth Plan with a clear priority: reducing youth unemployment. But we can’t wait until young people are 19. That’s often too late.

Many young people feel they lack the skills, qualifications and networks to step into good jobs. They aren’t sure the opportunities are there for them, and they doubt that employers are willing to give them a chance.

This was reinforced by the recent GCSE results, where our region was the worst-performing in the country. Only 53 per cent of our students achieved a grade 4+ in maths, and 56.7 per cent in English.

Too many young people are leaving school without the qualifications they need to move forward, whether that’s into further education, a good job or an apprenticeship.

We know that meaningful work experience plays a huge role in employability. A report by Youth Future Foundations recently confirmed that lack of training, skills or work experience is one of the biggest barriers young people face when trying to find work.

We need a stronger link between post-16 and the local job market

That’s why I’ve been meeting with senior representatives from some of the region’s largest employers – including Severn Trent Water, Rigby Group, HSBC UK, AtkinsRéalis, the NHS and more – to create 20,000 work experience and training opportunities.

They’re on board with the plan, and we’ve agreed to work together to make sure these placements equip young people with the skills for industries like engineering, green skills and digital technology.

I’ve also been visiting local skills providers and speaking directly to young people. I want to understand what’s working and how we can do better. Every young person, no matter their background, should have access to the right opportunities.

Take Josh Davis, a young man I recently met. His story is nothing short of inspirational. Despite facing challenges and living with autism, Josh accessed the support he needed to secure his dream job. Through a supported internship with GMI Construction Group, he’s developed communication skills in a real work environment and is now working towards his Level 3 Business Administration apprenticeship.

Josh’s journey is a powerful example of what can be achieved when we give young people the right support. I’m determined that every young person in the West Midlands gets the same chance to reach their full potential.

We already offer high-quality work experience through our careers programme, but if we’re serious about making this the best region for young people to start their careers, we need to intervene earlier.

That’s why I’m asking the government for a strategic role in shaping the technical education offer for 16-19-year-olds, particularly at level 2. We need a stronger link between post-16 education and the local job market.

And as part of this, we want to work with the government on piloting new approaches to improving English and maths attainment after the age of 16.

I’m optimistic that by working together – as a region and with government – we can make the West Midlands a place where young people thrive, and where businesses and communities grow together.