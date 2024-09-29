Tim Leunig draws on his time reading consultation responses to help FE Week readers seize their moment and alter the course of the government’s reforms

Tim Leunig draws on his time reading consultation responses to help FE Week readers seize their moment and alter the course of the government’s reforms

I was delighted when the new government asked Professor Becky Francis to review the curriculum. She is knowledgeable, thoughtful and has ministers’ confidence. This could be a landmark review.

Let me let you into an (open) secret: further education is key to this report. I say this not to butter up my readers, but because it is true.

The 16-19 age group is mentioned first – in the first paragraph of the Review’s terms of reference. Other stages don’t get mentioned until the third paragraph – and even then, only to be told to wait their turn.

So now is the sector’s chance to have its say. Of course, the AOC, unions and other big players will have theirs, but Francis and the DfE know what they think already.

The point of a consultation is really to reach people who don’t usually get heard. That means, above all, the frontline (mainly staff, but also former and current students).

So that is you, dear reader. And if you don’t speak up, you can’t be heard.

I spent a decade in government and read many, many responses to many, many consultations. I personally read almost 2,000 on secondary school accountability, for example. Here is my advice on how to be influential.

Read the preamble

Some of it, inevitably, is blather. That includes phrases like ensuring “meaningful, rigorous and high-value pathways for all”. Everyone wants that, so it doesn’t add anything.

I was struck by three things.

First, the terms of reference talk about supporting people in their “life and work”. The inclusion of the word work seems significant to me; if your ideas contribute to employability, say so loud and clear.

Second, Francis says in the press release that “it’s particularly important to me to consider how any changes could contribute to staff workload and to avoid unintended consequences”. Keep workload at the front of your mind.

Finally, we’re told the review and its recommendations will be “driven by evidence”. Now evidence can mean many things. For sure, it can mean the sorts of randomised controlled trials that Francis oversees in her role at the Education Endowment Foundation.

But it can also mean frontline observation. Send those in as well, particularly if you can contrast two different experiences and draw lessons from them.

Who are you?

Consultations usually ask for your details at the start, but my advice is to repeat the essence at the start of every substantive answer.

“I have taught maths at such-and-such college for 22 years. In that time I have observed… This leads me to conclude that the curriculum should…” That short biographical line gives your point credibility.

Click ‘next’

Inversely, Ignore questions on which you have nothing meaningful to say. Don’t waste your time or the readers’. Just move on to the next question.

Be clear

It is no good saying “the government should consider”. What do you want to happen? Say it loud and clear, without ambiguity.

Keep to the brief

Do not give advice on other matters. This is a curriculum review. It is not a review on workload (except when caused by curriculum). It is not a review about salaries or resources.

Raising these issues is at best pointless, and risks crowding out the points you have to make.

Be courteous and respectful

I was amazed at how many people began by being rude about the then secretary of state. That may be therapeutic, but it is not a route to influence.

Be concise

I am an experienced writer, and can write to length. But each and every one of my articles is improved by FE Week’s excellent editors. Ask a friend to help; a fresh pair of eyes always improves a piece of text.

Spell-check

I shall never forget the person (an early years educator) who responded to a consultation by accusing the government of failing to respect their expertise and of “dumming down learning”.

It was hard to take the rest of their submission seriously.

Above all, do it

Say one thing, and say it clearly. I can’t promise that you, individually, will change history. You might, but together we certainly can.