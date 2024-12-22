This often overlooked phase of education is critical to the government's mission-led approach and requires greater clarity

When Professor Becky Francis presents her findings from the curriculum and assessment review next year, the media and commentators are likely to focus on their implications for school-aged children taking GCSEs and A levels.

However, it is crucial that the needs of 16- to 19-year-olds taking vocational and technical qualifications are not lost. Overlooking this critical phase risks neglecting a key part of the puzzle.

The choices students make about their post-16 steps are shaped by their earlier experiences. A school curriculum that is overly narrow or focused solely on academic options risks closing off minds, as well as opportunity.

While academic qualifications like A Levels, vocational qualifications like BTECs and technical qualifications like T Levels differ in content and structure, they share a common goal: to equip young people with the knowledge, skills and experiences to succeed in further education and the workforce.

And yet these routes are not currently valued or understood equally. The review must address this disparity, ensuring every pathway is seen as a viable, high-quality option, not just for students heading to university but also for those pursuing higher vocational or technical education, apprenticeships or direct employment.

It is welcome that one of the review’s core aims is ensuring our young people are ready for a changing workplace. For this to truly succeed, the review must be part of a joined-up approach to policy development across Whitehall.

Sir Keir Starmer’s mission-led approach to government aims to challenge siloed government departments – and the skills agenda is a central component here. The recent industrial strategy green paper underscored the critical importance of equipping people with skills for emerging sectors like digital, green technology and advanced manufacturing.

However, these ambitions risk stalling unless we provide the whole further education system – encompassing colleges, sixth forms and training providers – with the support and resources they need to thrive.

This will define young people’s futures and the strength of our economy

As an example, accelerating engineering as part of the UK economy will require 41,000 skilled engineers. This needs to be reflected in the curriculum, prioritising and supporting the pathways that will make this a reality. For example, 14,000 Level 3 BTEC National students take an engineering qualification each year and nearly 8,000 study a Higher National Certificate or Diploma.

Too often, qualifications are reformed or defunded without sufficient consultation or consideration of the impact on learners and the wider skills system, or sufficient understanding of the role that 16-19 education plays in engaging our young people to positive paths through life in this crucial phase of their journey into adulthood.

That is why this review should prioritise not only clarity and consistency of purpose in 16-19 pathways but also ensure there is a strongly progressive, comprehensive suite of options for learners which will take them from wherever they are at age 16 to somewhere richer, higher and more successful.

I was inspired by the incredible passion and commitment of the educators recognised at the recent Pearson national teaching awards. It’s clear to me that none of these changes will be possible without supporting and empowerting the dedicated teachers responsible for bringing the curriculum to life in both FE colleges and schools.

The curriculum and assessment review must prioritise the essential role of professional development, ensuring teachers are equipped to deliver high-quality, future-focused education. This requires not only access to training but also the removal of policy barriers that limit innovation and flexibility in the classroom.

How we prioritise 16-19 education today will define young people’s futures and the strength of our economy. Whether their path is academic, vocational or technical, all young people deserve an education that equips them for a fast-changing world.

It’s time for policymakers to invest in bold, forward-thinking solutions that ensure every young person is prepared to thrive in the economy of tomorrow.