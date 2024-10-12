Colleges will benefit greatly from an improved curriculum offer along these lines, but this review alone can’t fix all the problems

Colleges will benefit greatly from an improved curriculum offer along these lines, but this review alone can’t fix all the problems

The government’s curriculum and assessment review is a key moment for this administration. But beyond its wide-ranging aims, it is essential to examine what the review could – and should – mean for further education.

Promised pre-election, the review aims to build a solid foundation in core subjects like reading, writing and maths, while broadening the curriculum to include more space for arts, sports and vocational courses.

When it comes to the last of these, the sector that does the most to provide vital skills training has long been neglected and underfunded. The country desperately needs what it offers, and governments consistently highlight it as crucial, but FE is often left without the necessary resources to support its aims.

The review aims to “ensure meaningful, rigorous and high-value pathways for all at ages 16-19” and will consider the “existing curriculum and assessment mechanisms” to determine the best means for achieving this goal.

It will also focus on the “ceilings to achievement” which exist at Key Stages 4 and 5, all while striving for “optimal structure and content” in full-time 16-19 vocational programmes, aligned with labour market needs and delivering positive outcomes for learners.

Here’s what I hope this will mean for further education.

Diversity

First and foremost, our FE members seek a curriculum that addresses the diverse needs of all learners while being aligned with future labour market demands. This will ensure that education and training are responsive to students’ aspirations and the skills employers require.

Breadth

Second, those we represent advocate for a fair and flexible assessment system that recognises different ways of learning, rather than focusing solely on high-stakes, year-end exams.

This would involve recognising a broader range of qualifications, including retaining BTECs and similar qualifications, and valuing practical skills alongside academic ones.

While T Levels can enhance the qualifications landscape, students should have the choice to pursue them rather than being directed into these courses by the removal of alternatives.

Flexibility

An important request from our FE members is the removal of barriers for students who do not achieve at least grade 4 in GCSE English and maths.

The current mandatory resits policy has long been criticised for adding undue stress and demotivation, especially for those who may be more suited to vocational pathways. Scrapping this requirement would better support learners who excel in practical skills but struggle with traditional exams.

To achieve this, ASCL has proposed a proficiency qualification in English and maths. Students would take this when they are ready rather than by age, and it would focus on reaching a predetermined standard – akin to a driving test – rather than ranking students by grade.

Resourcing

Finally, this is not in the power of the curriculum review to gift, but its recommendations must be informed by the sector’s real capacity to provide a rich educational experience.

Funding for facilities, staffing and extracurricular opportunities is currently significantly lower than in other parts of the education system. Increasing this is essential to delivering whatever an improved curriculum promises.

The secretary of state is pinning her hopes on this review to address some of the system’s long-standing issues. One of these is deep-rooted inequality, particularly for those facing barriers at the post-16 stage.

This will require better support for students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) or mental health challenges, addressing pay disparities between FE teachers and their school counterparts and ensuring college students are not disadvantaged by inadequate funding.

An improved curriculum will help, but it can’t tackle all of these issues alone.

And meanwhile, the review does not cover adult education, an area that must not be forgotten. It has been hit even harder financially than 16-19 education, and economic reality simply demands that more be done to ensure those beyond 19 can return to education and training.

FE plays a vital role in fulfilling the nation’s skills needs, and this review must recognise and reflect its essential contributions to both education and the economy.

By prioritising the sector’s strengths and addressing its challenges, we can create a more equitable and effective education system for all.