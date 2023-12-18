Loughborough College announce Corrie Harris as new principal

Loughborough College has announced Corrie Harris, currently principal and CEO of Moulton College, as its next leader.

Harris will succeed Jo Maher, who has been appointed Loughborough University’s first pro-vice chancellor for sport and professor of sport, exercise and health sciences.

Current Loughborough College deputy principal, Heather Clarke, will lead the college as acting principal from January until Harris starts in May 2024.

Stuart Lindeman, chair of governors at Loughborough College, said: “We are thrilled to announce Corrie as our new principal and CEO, whose energy, vision and experience make her the ideal person to lead the college and build on our successes.”

“Corrie is joining the College at a truly exciting and ambitious time of growth and development, taking the reigns as we open three new teaching buildings in the coming years.

Harris joined Moulton College in July 2019, just a month after the formerly ‘outstanding’ rated land-based college had received its second consecutive ‘inadequate’ judgement from Ofsted. In just two years, the Northamptonshire college’s fortunes were turned around when it was finally graded ‘good’ in December 2021.

Harris has held a number of college senior leadership positions in the midlands, including executive director for corporate development at Birmingham Metropolitan College in the early 2010s and vice principal at Tresham College, part of The Bedford College Group.

Loughborough College was one of eight that saw teaching staff take three days of strike action this November in a dispute over pay, despite a spate of colleges reaching last minute deals. The college was awarded the Queen’s Anniversary Prize for Higher and Further Education this year for its “unique and world-class” space engineering programme.

Harris said: “I am delighted to be joining Loughborough College as their new principal and CEO at this exciting time. Loughborough have achieved so much, and I look forward to leading the college and to building upon its many successes.”