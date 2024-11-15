Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Ofsted

London university receives top Ofsted marks for degree apprenticeships

Inspectors rated Queen Mary University ‘outstanding’ across the board

Inspectors rated Queen Mary University ‘outstanding’ across the board

15 Nov 2024, 10:45

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A London university has been awarded an ‘outstanding’ rating by Ofsted in its first full inspection.

In the watchdog’s report published today, Queen Mary University of London received top marks across all areas after inspectors found the leaders worked “effectively” with big-name employers to tailor its apprenticeships to meet skills needs and recruited students from under-represented groups.

At the time of inspection, Queen Mary University of London had 436 apprentices studying standards from level 4 to level 7 in sectors such as digital, healthcare and financial services.

Queen Mary University of London has been delivering degree apprenticeships since 2015, when it was one of the first higher education institutions to do so.

Ofsted inspectors praised the Russell Group university for working “very effectively” with prestigious organisations to tailor the content of its curriculum to meet skills gaps.

Philippa Lloyd, Queen Mary’s VP policy and strategic partnerships, said: “We are very proud of the employers we partner with on our degree apprenticeship programmes, including Goldman Sachs, Amazon, KPMG and PwC and the NHS.” 

The watchdog also found the university designed its recruitment processes to ensure apprentices from under-represented groups and disadvantaged backgrounds have access to higher education.

“As a result, some apprentices embark on careers that they did not think were open to them such as being senior economic advisers,” the report said.

Professor Colin Bailey, president and principal of Queen Mary University said he was pleased that Ofsted recognised the university’s efforts to promote social mobility, diversity and inclusion.

“Our vision at Queen Mary is to open the doors of opportunity to any student with the potential to succeed,” he said.

Bailey added:  “This independent in-depth evaluation by the regulator demonstrates the excellent education that is delivered by our staff.”

Degree apprenticeship students were found to have “exceptionally positive” attitudes towards their studies, develop substantial new knowledge and skills and are fully included in the university community.

Ofsted also noted that leaders have made “significant investments” into their apprenticeship provision and accountability and scrutiny at the highest level results in leaders responding “swiftly” to make improvements.

Inspectors also praised the provider for delivering “demanding and ambitious teaching” that challenges apprentices and for employing “highly qualified” tutors with extensive industry experience.

The report said: “Tutors use their knowledge and experience to inspire apprentices. For example, they give expert guidance to digital and technology solutions professionals to help them evaluate software projects and develop holistic perspectives on software engineering.”

Stephanie Marshall, Queen Mary’s VP education said: “It demonstrates the quality of our educators who teach our degree apprentices alongside our undergraduate and postgraduate degree students. I could not be more proud.”

Latest education roles from

Team Leader – Digital, TLA & AI Innovation

Team Leader – Digital, TLA & AI Innovation

Kingston College

View job
HR Adviser

HR Adviser

University College of Estate Management (UCEM)

View job
T Level in Education and Early Years Workplace Assessor

T Level in Education and Early Years Workplace Assessor

Bournemouth and Poole College

View job
Learning Support Assistant / Teaching Assistant / SEN / SEND

Learning Support Assistant / Teaching Assistant / SEN / SEND

MidKent College

View job
Head of Finance Prospere Learning Trust

Head of Finance Prospere Learning Trust

Satis Education

View job
Site Supervisor

Site Supervisor

West Thornton Primary School

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Are we running out of STEAM?

In the 21st century, the education landscape has been dominated by the prioritisation of STEM subjects. Science, Technology, Engineering...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The college roadmap to AI maturity – and a reskilled workforce

AI is poised to drive economic growth, reshape jobs, and transform industries, demanding urgent upskilling. Education must swiftly adapt,...

Code Institute

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Assessing Skills for Job-Ready Learners 

Discover how hands-on practice and authentic assessments help educators build both technical expertise and essential soft skills in learners.

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Sandwell College and NHS Trust launch £18 million Learning Campus, creating hundreds of jobs and training opportunities in the West Midlands

Sandwell College and Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust recently announced a landmark agreement, which is set to secure...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Colleges, Ofsted

College celebrates second consecutive Ofsted ‘outstanding’

West Midlands group praised for 'strong' contribution to skills needs and 'role model' teachers

Billy Camden

Ofsted

Ofsted to ditch one-word ratings for FE in September

Ofsted FE chief hinted at consultation in the new year for tailored inspection frameworks

Anviksha Patel

Colleges, Ofsted

Ofsted ‘falling short’ on improving FE, researchers claim

Academics said studying Ofsted's impact on further education is 'crucial' for skills and social justice

Josh Mellor

Ofsted

Apprenticeship giant Kaplan secures Ofsted upgrade

Financial services and accountancy provider praised for quality improvement strategies and action to reduce withdrawals

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *