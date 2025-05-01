London mega college bumped up to ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted

‘Diverse’ New City College commended for ‘thriving’ education across seven campuses

One of the largest colleges in England has been awarded Ofsted’s top grade for its efforts to widen participation and tackle social inequality through “excellent education and training”.

London-based New City College had its 2021 ‘good’ rating upgraded in a report this morning after inspectors found first-rate modelling of good practice and curriculum planning across its seven colleges, covering 18,500 learners.

The group was inspected between March 11 to 14. At the time, it had 10,133 young people and 7,071 adults on its books. It also had 921 high needs learners enrolled, and 453 community learners taught through subcontracted provision.

Inspectors were wowed by governors and senior leaders’ commitment to widening participation and tackling social inequality.

“They provide exceptional leadership to drive improvements across the group and create a culture of high ambition and success,” the report said, adding that staff at all campuses – including the newly merged BSix campus, challenge learners and apprentices to achieve well.

Ofsted also praised leaders’ “consistent” and structured approach to curriculum planning across all seven campuses. For example, in GCSE English at Havering Sixth Form and BSix campuses, staff plan a comprehensive learning plan with “excellent modelling of good practice” that is shared across sites.

As a result, most students make “significant” progress in their studies and achieve highly, Ofsted added.

NCC was awarded the grade one in all areas apart from its apprenticeships provision, which was rated ‘good’. The group had 694 apprentices at the time, mostly on level 2 and 3 apprenticeships in construction trades and business administration at its Rainham College and Hackney campus.

The watchdog commended the college group’s “expert” teachers and closely replicated work environments for apprentices, particularly at the Rainham construction and engineering campus, where students learn about green skills in low carbon and retrofit labs with heat pumps, solar photovoltaic systems and electrical vehicle charging stations.

Apprentices were praised for developing skills rapidly and most successfully gain or sustain employment at the end of their apprenticeship.

However, the report noted that for a few apprentices, trainers and employers do not align their on-and-off-the-job well enough.

Inspectors found learners and apprentices thrived in a learning environment full of diversity and “greatly appreciate” the freedom to be themselves.

“They demonstrate high levels of mutual respect towards each other and their teachers,” the report said.

Learners told the inspectorate that they find their studies demanding and “highly rewarding”.

Younger learners also complete “meaningful” work in sectors that align with their career goals.

Ofsted agreed and found a curriculum offer which is “exceptionally well considered”.

Meanwhile, adult learners benefit from flexible courses to fit their individual needs. Ofsted was impressed by the college’s provision of sector-based work academy programmes in high-demand sectors.

The courses, which are suited to unemployed adults, include specialist railway track maintenance courses at the Epping Forest campus.

A high proportion of learners gain jobs as qualified rail track operatives, which reduces staff shortages in these sectors.

Ofsted deemed NCC to be making a ‘reasonable’ contribution to skills needs in the area.

The report said leaders have a “thorough” understanding of skills needs in Essex and east London and have developed courses in priority areas such as creative arts, media, digital, engineering, and construction.

Ofsted inspectors were also impressed with the curriculum offer for the growing population of refugees and asylum seekers in local boroughs, such as the ESOL courses from pre-entry up to level 2.

NCC governors were found to be “extremely” committed to providing an outstanding education and have a “thorough” oversight of the strengths and provide “rigorous challenge” to areas of improvement.

New City College was approached for comment.