Letter to the editor: Protecting British values in education

As college leaders, we call on the sector to speak out, protect learners and defend British values against far-right attacks on and off campus

Dear editor

As educators and leaders within the further education sector, we are deeply concerned about growing threats to the fundamental British values that underpin our education system. Those of democracy, the rule of law, individual liberty, and mutual respect and tolerance of those with different faiths and beliefs.

Together, the further education sector serves over 1.6 million learners annually. We are now certain that the future of each and every one of these learners and, indeed, the very fabric of our wider society, is under threat.

In recent weeks, each of us has witnessed attempts to sow fear and division in our communities, particularly the targeting of migrants and minority groups. We therefore feel compelled to speak out against ugly racist attacks, reminiscent of the 1970s and 1980s.

As algorithms amplify outrage and the loudest voices push narratives of division, flag-waving, immigrant-hating, and fear, it feels more important than ever that we work together.

Silence is not an option if we want to cultivate hope among our students.

We, and all other anchor further education institutions, are shaping the citizens of tomorrow. It is our duty to ensure that our staff and students feel safe to learn and grow in an environment rooted in fairness, compassion, inclusion, freedom, and hope.

When we achieve this, our students, staff and wider community thrive and accomplish incredible things. For example, a student from West Suffolk College, originally from Zimbabwe, founded Better Youth UK to give teenagers with limited opportunities the chance to make money legally, and steer them away from crime, drugs and gang violence.

As the Prime Minister has affirmed, we will not surrender our flag. Nor will we surrender our future to those who thrive on fear and division.

To overcome this threat, and to counter those who are using our flag as a symbol to divide rather than to bring people together, we must create safe and supportive spaces, stand tall against the narrative of the far-right, and ensure true democracy prevails.

Our message to our staff, students and communities is simple: we are more connected, more compassionate and more capable of unity than any algorithm would allow us to believe.

There has been a menacing silence surrounding the flags raised across our country, but we must not be afraid to speak out, check in on our neighbours, stand up, remain vigilant and help to protect our educational integrity. We must continue to nurture the responsible, compassionate and caring citizens of the future; their voices matter, especially as they are about to cast their first votes in democratic elections.

Recognising the severity of the growing far-right threat, the Association of Colleges (AoC) is coordinating sector-wide guidance to support staff and students, while maintaining safe, inclusive learning spaces. What we need now is a strong government response and support, and we have written to the government and our MPs urging them to take action and address the issue with focus and collective resolve.

In the meantime, as members of the further education sector, we must unite and refuse to surrender our future to those who thrive on generating fear and division.

Please stand with us in protecting our educational environments where future leaders are shaped and democracy is strengthened through informed, critical thinking.

If you think you can support us with this important mission, please do reach out and get others on board too.

Only by bringing society together will we be able to create a better future for our students and communities.

Nikos Savvas, Chief Executive, Eastern Education Group

Palvinder Singh, Principal and CEO, Kirklees College