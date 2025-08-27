Learning unlocked: The rise of functional skills in prisons

Nearly half of prisoners arrive without qualifications, yet functional skills achievements in prisons are rising fast through a blend of AI-driven assessment and tailored digital learning

Of the nearly 90,000 people currently in custody across England and Wales, almost half arrive without any formal qualifications. At the same time, more than half of those assessed upon enrolling in education in prisons are found to have some form of learning difficulty or disability – ranging from dyslexia and dyscalculia to ADHD and developmental issues.

Despite these barriers, a significant number of prisoners actively seek out learning opportunities.

We know this, because we have an ongoing partnership with the Ministry of Justice who have adopted our AI-driven Assessment and Learning solution in over 100 prisons in England. The solution is focused on functional skills improvement in English, maths and digital.

Encouragingly, functional skills achievements in prisons are on the rise. In 2023-24, there were 17,126 full or partial achievements in English, maths, or ICT – an 18 per cent increase from the previous year when adjusted for population size. This upward trend reflects a growing commitment to education within the prison system, and a shift toward digital solutions that enhance engagement and accessibility.

For many, education is more than a way to pass the time. It’s a chance to build a future, gain meaningful employment after release and break the cycle of reoffending.

The desire to learn is real and widespread. In 2023-24, over 47,000 prisoners completed initial assessments in English and/or maths – more than half the prison population. These assessments are invaluable. They not only provide an accurate level of attainment but can help uncover undiagnosed learning difficulties. Armed with the right information, assessors can then use digital assessment and learning tools to create individualised learning plans – giving each learner the tools they need to succeed.

Digital learning platforms offer a scalable, secure and adaptive way to deliver education in environments where traditional classroom settings may be limited. The best of these platforms use AI to tailor content to each learner’s ability, adjusting questions based on previous responses to ensure the learner is stretched and challenged. Multimedia formats keep learners engaged, while accessibility features such as adjustable fonts, screen readers and simplified interfaces support those with learning difficulties.

The impact is measurable. Prisoners who participate in education are 7.5 per cent less likely to reoffend within a year of release and those who complete functional skills courses are significantly more likely to secure employment. These statistics are not just numbers. They represent lives changed, families stabilised, and communities strengthened.

For the individual, prison learning offers a renewed sense of purpose, improved self-esteem, better coping mechanisms and a way to reclaim identity. For many prisoners, education is the first step toward seeing themselves as capable, worthy and ready to contribute to society. This is a shift from being defined by past mistakes to being empowered by future possibilities.

However, delivering digital education in prisons comes with unique challenges. Security protocols mean internet access is tightly controlled. So any digital platform must operate within a secure, closed environment. The ideal solution balances safety with functionality, offering robust educational content without compromising security. It must also be intuitive and user-friendly, especially for learners who may have limited digital literacy.

The right solution must also keep pace with technological change. Long-term prisoners face a world transformed by technology. And without exposure to the latest digital tools, even basic tasks like online shopping or banking can feel insurmountable. Keeping prison education software up to date ensures that learners are not left behind. It prepares them not just for employment, but for everyday life in a digital society.

Ultimately, digital education offers more than skills. It offers hope. With the right tools, prisoners can rebuild their lives, reduce their chances of reoffending and rejoin society with greater purpose. For those on the inside, digital education offers a pathway to dignity, independence, and reintegration. These positive outcomes extend far beyond the prison walls.