Home Latest news from FE Week
BTECs

Labour: BTECs defunding delay ‘doesn’t go far enough’

Kate Green has called for a four-year moratorium on scrapping any applied general qualifications

Kate Green has called for a four-year moratorium on scrapping any applied general qualifications

16 Nov 2021, 10:55

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

Ministers’ one-year delay to defunding many BTECs and other applied general qualifications does not go far enough, the Labour Party has warned.

Addressing today’s Association of Colleges annual conference, shadow education secretary Kate Green called on the government to introduce a four-year moratorium on scrapping any of the qualifications so that none are removed before 2025 – as called for by the House of Lords.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi last night announced that qualifications like BTECs, which will be subject to a planned cull of level 3 qualifications that overlap with T Levels and A-levels, would not have their funding stripped until at least 2024 instead of the original plan of 2023.

He also revealed that the requirement for T Level students to achieve level 2 English and maths by the end of their course will be removed.

Green said today: “For me this doesn’t go far enough. Some BTECs will survive – but the secretary of state won’t tell us which. That undermines confidence among employers and students.

“The announced removal of the requirement for GCSE English and maths to access T Levels came without any indication of what support will be put in place to ensure students do achieve these essential skills, or how the additional need for work placements that might result will be accommodated.

“Meanwhile, pilots continue with the English and Maths GCSE requirement in place – what does last night’s announcement mean for these students?”

She added: “Ensuring the right choices remain for all students, is so important especially for the most marginalised, and that’s why Labour will continue to urge ministers to take the time to get all this right and to accept our amendment passed in the Lords with cross party support for a four-year moratorium on scrapping BTECs.”

Green also used her speech to reiterate Labour’s plans for skills.

It includes the creation of a new “further education recovery premium” – which would essentially be a post-16 pupil premium – as well as a commitment to giving every school and college access to a professional careers advisor one day a week.

A Labour government would also reinstate the equivalent of at least two weeks of compulsory work experience, Green said.

FE Week is media partner for this year’s AoC conference. Read our edition coming out on Friday for full coverage of the event.

More from this theme

BTECs

Zahawi announces slowing down of BTECs cull

The exit requirements for English and maths in T Levels will also be relaxed

Fraser Whieldon

BTECs
results

Labour warns BTECs cull could hit healthcare and retail hardest

'We want to ensure every young person can gain a level 3 qualification whether through A-levels, T Levels, BTECs...

Billy Camden

BTECs

Ministers play down BTECs cull

They have gone as far as to blame the media for fuelling a belief there will be a binary...

Billy Camden

BTECs, Level 3, Protect Student Choice
btecs

BTECs: MPs to probe effect of defunding level 3 courses on learners

Sector experts have been invited to contribute and a minister will be asked to give evidence

Fraser Whieldon

BTECs

BTECs: 118 MPs and Lords call on new education secretary to rethink cull

'It is perfectly possible for T Levels, A-levels and BTECs to co-exist', insist cross-party group

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *