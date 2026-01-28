ITPs must play a major role in bolstering post-16 capacity

The teenage population boom should not be solved by expanding colleges alone since many young people want teaching that’s more closely aligned to work

The announcement of £283 million to boost post-16 capacity is both timely and necessary. With 67,000 more 16 to 17-year-olds expected to be in education by 2028, alongside persistent skills shortages across multiple sectors, expanding high-quality provision is no longer optional.

FE colleges are central to this effort and continue to deliver at scale under increasing demographic, financial and workforce pressures.

Recent evidence illustrates the challenge. The Association of Colleges’ post-enrolment survey shows 60 per cent of colleges reported limited or closed enrolments in construction, with similar pressures in electrical, engineering and education.

Overall, 77 per cent of providers reported a significant increase in learner demand, while staffing and space constraints limited their ability to respond.

These pressures are not a reflection of college performance, but of a system stretched by rapid change.

What is less frequently acknowledged is that not everybody wants to become a construction worker. The population bulge means that demand is rising not just in construction and engineering, but across a much broader range of sectors.

Sport, business administration, education, retail, hospitality, creative industries and health-related roles all face workforce shortages, high turnover or changing skills requirements.

These sectors require different types of facilities, delivery models and learner experiences, many of which sit outside traditional classroom-based provision.

This is where independent training providers play a critical role. ITPs already deliver high-quality curriculum across these sectors, often from entry level through to levels 4 and 5 for young people, apprentices and adults, creating clear and coherent progression routes into employment.

They are particularly effective in industries where demand for jobs is strong but learners require a more applied, vocationally immersive pathway to succeed.

ITPs also bring pace and adaptability. Many have a strong track record of establishing, refurbishing or repurposing vacant facilities to create industry-relevant learning environments, whether that is fitness and performance spaces for sport, simulated early years and education settings, commercial kitchens for hospitality, studios for creative industries, or health and care training hubs aligned to local workforce needs.

These facilities are intentionally different to traditional FE estates and are often closer to how learners will experience the workplace itself.

This distinction matters because a significant volume of young people and adults are actively seeking something different from mainstream provision.

For some, large college campuses and traditional timetables are exactly right. For others, particularly those who have disengaged previously or who want a clearer line of sight to employment, smaller, sector-focused environments with strong employer involvement are more effective.

ITPs are frequently the vehicle through which these learners re-engage and progress.

The implications for the NEET challenge are clear. When capacity decisions are too narrow, learners who are ready to train are left without suitable options.

Over time, this contributes to disengagement and economic inactivity, particularly in communities where alternative provision is limited.

By contrast, enabling ITPs to expand provision at pace can unlock immediate capacity in priority sectors and keep learners connected to education and work.

None of this detracts from the vital role of FE colleges. Rather, it strengthens the case for a genuinely system-wide approach to capital investment.

The government’s decision to place greater control in the hands of mayors and local leaders is welcome, but that devolution must come with flexibility.

Capital funding should be able to support colleges and ITPs alike, where they can demonstrate strong outcomes, employer alignment and the ability to deliver quickly.

Post-16 sufficiency will not be achieved through a single type of institution. It will be delivered by backing a diverse ecosystem that reflects the diversity of learners, sectors and local economies.

If the aim is to meet demand, reduce NEET figures and support growth across construction, sport, health, creative and service industries, then ITPs must be part of the solution and not an afterthought.

Building capacity means building the whole system.